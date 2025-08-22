The Douglas County Sewer District will be performing maintenance on its Biofilter Odor Control System at the Wastewater Treatment Plant from Tuesday through Sunday, August 26th through the 31st.

The biofilter material—similar to shredded tree roots—helps reduce odor by filtering off-gases from the treatment process, but it’s reaching the end of its useful life and needs to be replaced.

During the work, residents may notice stronger odors coming from the plant. The district apologizes for any inconvenience and says crews will work to keep the smell to a minimum.