Temporary Odor Alert: Sewer Plant Biofilter Getting Replaced in East Wenatchee
The Douglas County Sewer District will be performing maintenance on its Biofilter Odor Control System at the Wastewater Treatment Plant from Tuesday through Sunday, August 26th through the 31st.
Get our free mobile app
The biofilter material—similar to shredded tree roots—helps reduce odor by filtering off-gases from the treatment process, but it’s reaching the end of its useful life and needs to be replaced.
During the work, residents may notice stronger odors coming from the plant. The district apologizes for any inconvenience and says crews will work to keep the smell to a minimum.
9 Things You Should Never Flush Down the Toilet
Some of this should be obvious...but here we are. If it’s not toilet paper, it probably doesn’t belong in the toilet. Here are 9 things you should absolutely never flush. I mean, unless you’re into clogs, backups, and big repair bills.
Gallery Credit: Tony LaBrie