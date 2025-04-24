The South Wenatchee Pedestrian project began Tuesday with a groundbreaking ceremony at Gateway Park.

East Wenatchee Mayor Jerrilea Crawford says even though it’s technically a City of Wenatchee project, the overpasses joining both sides of the Columbia River with new ramps and pedestrian bridges near and around the W.T. Clark Pipeline Bridge are an exciting project for East Wenatchee, too.

“Once this is completed, folks will be able to go from downtown East Wenatchee to downtown Wenatchee without encountering a vehicle,” Crawford said. “A lot of people try to go to Hale Park with their dog and not having to encounter a car, there’s also the skateboard park... so it’s really exciting.”

Specifically, the project builds extensions of the Clark Pipeline Bridge connecting users of the Loop Trail near Hale Park in Wenatchee over the railroad tracks and onto Bridge Street along with a new ADA compliant bridge into Hale Park.

Hale Dog Park may close intermittently during the construction window.

The Apple Capital Loop Trail has gone through a number of improvements over the years since its completion in 1994. Most recently, The Chelan PUD embarked on a multi-million-dollar investment to expand the Loop Trail in key areas, renovate the First STreet Plaza, and provide additional amenities including a splash pad, play area, and gazebo.

The South Wenatchee Pedestrian project will invest $17 million in State and Federal grants to provide additional access to this recreational amenity to Wenatchee.