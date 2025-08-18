The East Wenatchee City Council is slated to decide whether a sales tax increase is warranted to address the costs of essential services, primarily the financial demands to fund public safety.

The proposed Enhanced Public Safety Sales Tax (PSST) is scheduled for a councilmanic vote on Tuesday night, Aug. 19th, during the 6pm council meeting.

The Council will appoint an individual to fulfill the remainder of the term for the Position 1 seat. Mark Botello resigned from his seat on the council after his decision to relocate out of the area. Five applicants are under consideration: Jason Grover, Kayla Hodges, Nicole Marra, John Sterk, and Taylor Stimmel.

Get our free mobile app

Public safety accounts for the largest single category in the city's general fund at 68%. That includes funding for the East Wenatchee Police Department, plus public defender costs and the contract for bed space at the Chelan County Regional Jail.

Police Chief Rick Johnson says public safety costs have increased dramatically since 2020, and sales and property tax revenues have not kept pace. He cited a 165% increase in the jail contract, which is now $1,013,000 per year, and liability insurance coverage has nearly tripled. The police chief says a PSST would allow his department to maintain services at present levels and reduce the drain public safety costs are having on the general fund reserves.

Mayor Jerrilea Crawford says revenues are not keeping pace with the inflationary impacts on the city.

"We haven't been hiring and doing excessive wage increases, but we have been hit with really high inflation. We are seeing increasing revenues, but only about 2 to 3% a year. So when you have expenses that are increasing that much, it just does not keep up with what our revenues are able to do".

New State Law Permits Municipalities to Increase Taxes for Public Safety

SB5775 was passed this spring by the Washington State Legislature and allows municipalities to impose a 0.1% public safety sales tax (PSST) without a public vote (councilmanic) with revenue dedicated to public safety. The PSST would raise the current sales tax from 8.6% to 8.7% and would collect an estimated $550,000 annually, according to city projections. The city could ask for a 0.3% increase but only with voter approval.

The city estimates the average household would pay about $25 in extra PSST each year. Vehicle sales, gas, and most grocery items are exempted from PSST. The city also claims that approximately 77% of all sales tax paid in East Wenatchee is by non-residents.

If the city council adds a PSST, the East Wenatchee Police Department is eligible for a state grant of $125,000 per year for the hiring and training of new police officers.

Johnson says under the current budget constraints, his department is staffed with 2 fewer officers compared to 2020 staffing levels, and calls for service have increased by over 900 per year, and arrests are 50% higher in the same time span.