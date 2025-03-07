Expect slowdowns along Cascade Street NW and NW Cascade Avenue in East Wenatchee.

East Wenatchee Public Works Department says shoulder closures will create one-ways eastbound from Sunset Highway to NW Cascade and Bennevue St NW to 19th Street NW. The construction will start Monday.

This is part of an ongoing project where construction started in July 2024. This time the construction crews will focus on grading the shoulder and installing retainer walls.

Crews will also improve utility locating and potholing as well as relocation activities.

The project costs an estimated $6.8 million. The Transportation Improvement Board for roadway improvements pitched in $2 million. Entities such as Douglas County PUD, Link Transit, Department of Ecology, East Wenatchee Water District, and more, were able to participate in the project to stretch the tax dollars of residents.

When complete, there will be bicycle lanes and sidewalks on both sides of the street.

Overall, the project will improve surface water quality in the Columbia River and Sand Canyon Drainage by providing stormwater runoff treatment and flow control capacity for over a mile of urban roadway corridor.