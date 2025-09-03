East Wenatchee Appoints Taylor Stimmel to City Council

East Wenatchee Appoints Taylor Stimmel to City Council

Taylor Stimmell, Facebook

East Wenatchee City Councilmembers appointed Taylor Stimmel as its newest member.

Taylor Stimmel Selected From Five Applicants

Stimmel ousted Kayla Hodges after they made the final cut out of five interviewed applicants at a meeting Aug. 19. Stimmel will take Position 1, vacated by Mark Botello when he moved out of the area. Stimmel is a consultant and former chiropracter.

Councilmember Stockton Resigns, Seat Left Vacant

Meanwhile, Position 4 Councilmember Lacy Stockton told the council the Aug. 19 meeting would be her last and resigned for the same reason Botello resigned.

East Wenatchee Mayor Jerrilea Crawford recommended the council leave the seat empty, as Ettore Castellente, who took over after Position 3 councilman Robb Tidd abruptly resigned from his seat in May, is running unopposed for Position 4. Tidd's term ends at the end of the year.

Upcoming Election Will Decide Remaining Vacancies

Paul Harrison and Nikki Darling are currently running for the Position 3 seat in this year's general election for a full, four-year term.

