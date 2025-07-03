A semi-truck driver has injuries after rolling his semi into a ditch south of Mattawa Wednesday morning.

Get our free mobile app

Washington State Patrol said it happened around 11:30 a.m. on State Route 243 when the semi, driven by 39-year-old Kibret Ghulbet of Renton, left the roadway, overcorrected, and rolled into the ditch.

The accident injured Ghulbet, and medics took him to Kadlec Regional Medical Center.

Troopers say drugs and alcohol did not play a factor in the crash.