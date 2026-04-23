For those of you who think that getting your flu shot every year is a giant pain in the, uh, shoulder. Here's something to consider. There are multiple studies now showing that not just the flu shot, but several different medications might help push back the threat of cognitive decline in older adults.

This is a subject I have had a particular interest in since my mother suffered from dementia as she grew older, finishing her years in a memory care facility.

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According to seattletimes.com,

' Numerous studies have found that older adults who were vaccinated against the flu had a lower risk of developing dementia in the years that followed than those who had not been vaccinated. In one study, the risk was as much as 40% lower. Research published this month has bolstered that evidence, showing that older adults who were given a higher dose of the flu vaccine — commonly recommended for people 65 and older — had an even lower probability of developing Alzheimer’s disease compared with those who received the standard dose.

it sounds like good news

To me, that is definitely good news since I get my flu shot regularly and I am in that demographic. But the good news continues because studies also show that several other medications also contribute to cognitive health as we get older.

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There are in fact five additional medications, most of which wind up being taken by Individuals as they get older (Including myself) that also help.

Cholesterol and blood pressure medications.

There have been several studies that indicated statins as well as drugs that treat high blood pressure contribute to mental health in older Americans. The studies indicate that there would be a 10% to 15% reduction to the risk of dementia.

It's thought that high blood pressure and cholesterol are risk indicators for dementia. There have been several studies done, some with mixed results.

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The shingles vaccine.

There's been a lot of interest in the shingles vaccine with lots of research behind it with studies indicating that people who have received the shingles vaccine Have a 15% to 20% reduction in the risk of dementia. There seems to be an added perk because a new version of the shingles Vaccine called “Shingrix” along with the flu vaccine seems to offer even greater protection against dementia, especially among women.

Anti-inflammatory drugs.

The popular school of thought about inflammation of the brain is that it is a contributor to Alzheimer's, so it's kind of a natural assumption that anti-inflammatory drugs would be beneficial. However, studies at this point are non-conclusive so, the jury is still out on this one.

Diabetes drugs.

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Diabetes is considered a contributor to the risk of dementia so it would naturally follow that certain drugs that combat diabetes and type 2 diabetes would be helpful in battling dementia. Specifically, metformin and also a group of medications known as sodium-glucose cotransporter 2 (SGLT2) inhibitors are showing the possibility of a modest reduction in risk, but serious studies have yet to be done. The thought is that these medications control insulin and blood sugar which affect brain cell health.

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Clinical trials are ongoing to demonstrate whether or not these diabetes drugs are actually beneficial.

Seriously, you're going to have to come up with your own conclusions from this information.

Me, I'm just going to keep getting my immunizations and take my prescriptions.

