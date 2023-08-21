Have you been to the Wenatchee Valley Farmers Market? 

I had the opportunity this last Saturday (8/19) and had a great time. I was there to help celebrate the Wenatchee Valley Farmers Market to their permanent location on the newly refurbished parking lot at the Pybus Public Market at 3 N. Worthen.

My time in Wenatchee goes back to when that location was Pybus Steel. I even had some fabrication done for me there. Then it went through an amazing transformation and became the Pybus Public Market with a variety of restaurants and venders.

If you check out the Wenatchee Valley Farmers Market web site, wenatcheefarmersmarket.com you will learn that “In 1979, two innovative minds came together. Fran Taber, a Wenatchee businesswoman, and Jerry Pipitone, a local farmer, approached Mayor Jim Lynch with an idea for a local venue where farmers could sell their produce directly to the community.”

In very little time the first Wenatchee Valley Farmers Market was born at the loading dock of the Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center. Soon more space was needed and was moved to Memorial Park. Over the years the Market moved around a bit and then in 2013 the market found its current home at the then newly created Pybus Public Market.

We were there at 7AM to do our set up and by that time most of the venders were already there and ready to go. The selection of fresh fruit and produce was quite something and there was a variety of artisan venders there with everything from bread to soap. There were also food venders there, so we did not go hungry. I had some fresh made Chinese dumplings (very tasty) and my co-worker had a homemade bacon egg and cheese breakfast sandwich with home fries (also very good). The Wenatchee Wild was there with Walt the Wolf greeting everyone.

You still have plenty of opportunities check it out for yourself, the Wenatchee Valley Farmers Market happens every Saturday from 8 to 1 through the end of October.

We had a great time; I think you will too.

Here are some more photos for you.

