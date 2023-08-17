I've written about The Sunbanks music festivals before, but I need to make sure you know about this event. The Sunbanks Rock Festival is coming September 14-17, 2023. This is a first-time event for the Sunbanks Resort and ticket demand is high. There will be an show in the Cantina on Thursday night, then the music moves to the big outdoor stage Friday-Sunday. For lack of a better term all the acts are tribute bands, and all the acts are first class players. There will be music, food, and merch.

One thing to remember is this is a 21 and older event. Everyone will be carded before the can enter the resort.

Sunbanks.com Sunbanks.com loading...

Thursday, Sept. 14

Music in the Cantina!

8:00 True Romans, (classic rock)



The true Romans on YouTube



Friday, Sept. 15

4:00 T-Birds, (classic rock)



6:00 Wheel in the Sky (Journey tribute)



8:00 Randy Hansen (Jimi Hendrix tribute)



Randy Hansen Band on YouTube

If you have never seen Randy Hansen then you won't know what you are missing. This is the best Jimi Hendrix tribute you will ever see. Your ticket price is worth it just to see his show.

10:00 Monster Road (retro soul)



Sunbanks.com Sunbanks.com loading...

Saturday, Sept. 16

12:00 Janis Lives (Janis Joplin tribute)

I have checked out the videos online for this band, you won’t be disappointed.

2:00 Victims of Love (Eagles tribute)

4:00 Roni Lee Group (female rock goddess)



Roni Lee on YouTube

6:00 Leroy Bell & His Only Friends (soulful rock from the NW)



LeRoy Bell on YouTube

I love this guy, he is real, he is authentic, you won't forget his performance.

8:00 Heart by Heart (Featuring Steve Fossen and Michael Derosier of Heart)

The band is a combination of former members of Heart and first-class players from the northwest. They put on a great show.



!0:00 Almost Human (Kiss tribute)



Almost Human on YouTube

Sunday, Sept. 17



12:30 Stonepony (Linda Ronstadt tribute)



2:00 Wasted Words (Allman Brothers tribute)



Sunbanks.com Sunbanks.com loading...

4:00 Creedence Revelation (Creedence Clearwater Revival tribute)



6:00 Petty Fever (Tom Petty tribute)



I am really looking forward to this weekend. I hope to see you there.