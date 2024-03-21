Dryden Transfer Station Shut Down After Thursday Fire

The Dryden Transfer Station will reopen Friday after being closed Thursday morning due to a fire.

Chelan County spokesperson Jill Fitzsimmons says the fire luckily did not spread beyond the transfer station scrap yard.

"It was limited to the scrap yard which is fantastic because that area is surrounded by trees," said FitzSimmons. "The fire district did a great job."

Crews from Fire District 6 in Monitor, Peshastin, and Dryden were able to quickly bring the fire under control.

The fire ignited at around 8 am Thursday. Its cause is still not known.

Chelan County Commissioners finalized the $237,269 agreement with SCI Industrial Services of Wenatchee, which will install a new concrete floor in the area of the station where garbage is collected and loaded (commonly called the "pushpit").

It's scheduled to close for three weeks during the project starting April 1.

The Dryden Transfer Station is at 9073 Highway 2 in Dryden and serves as a trash drop-off site for Upper Valley residents.

The trash is taken from there to a dump in East Wenatchee.