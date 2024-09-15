Voting by mail? Will your WA state ballot arrive on time?

There's a group of election officials from various states that have sent a letter to the US Postal Service voicing their concerns about the speedy delivery of election ballots.

According to Reuters.com,

‘The letter, from the National Association of State Election Directors and other state and local election officials, said election officials "have raised serious questions about processing facility operations, lost or delayed election mail, and front-line training deficiencies impacting USPS’s ability to deliver election mail in a timely and accurate manner.’

After reading the Reuters article, it's hard for me to decide whether this is a legitimate concern or just some election officials paving the way for the possibility of contesting late ballots post-election.

It seems to me that the Washington State vote by mail system works quite well. I have not read about any inconsistencies. I'm actually quite grateful that we have our vote by mail system here in Washington state. The way it works for me is I get the ballot in the mail; I fill it out and then I take it to a Voter Dropbox just up the street from where I work. I don't put my ballot back in the mail.

Nationally, the USPS postal Inspector General said approximately 46% of votes were cast by mail in ballots in 2020. Compare that to 21% cast in the year 2016.

It seems to me that this trend is only going to increase in the future.

If you want your vote to count this November. Get that ballot in the mail early. Or at the very least, on time.

