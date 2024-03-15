One Dead, One Injured Following Royal City Shooting

One person is dead and another has injuries after a shooting in Royal City on Thursday night.

Police responded to reports of a domestic disturbance in the 100 block of Grape Drive at around 7:30 p.m.

Spokesperson Kyle Foreman of the Grant County Sheriff's Office says upon their arrival at the scene, officers discovered a man and a woman who had each suffered gunshot wounds.

"The male apparently shot the female first and then turned the gun on himself."

The man was taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland where he later died, while the woman was transported to an out-of-area trauma center for treatment. Foreman says he does not know the extent or severity of her wounds and did not have any current information on her medical status.

He adds that there were several children were inside the home when the shooting occurred.

"The children who were inside the home were unharmed and are now in the care of caregivers."

The deceased man's name is being withheld until next-of-kin notifications can be made.

Foreman says while domestic violence calls are fairly common throughout the county, the severity of this instance was rare, given the fatality of one person and the wounding of another by gunshot.

The Royal City and Moses Lake Police Departments both assisted with the response and investigation of this incident.