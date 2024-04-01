Are you ready for saucy Nuggets?

Let's talk fast food in America, specifically the “chicken wars”. The fast-food industry has been in the “chicken war” for a while now with first chicken sandwiches, then spicy chicken sandwiches. But let's talk Nuggets. You know I love a good nugget.

That's right. We have Nugget Wars going on right now. Mostly regarding who's got the Best spicy Nuggets? You already know my opinion; I like McDonald's spicy Nuggets with hot mustard sauce.

But there's something new on the horizon.

KFC is now rolling out saucy Nuggets. Basically, as I understand it, what they're doing is taking Nuggets and they're treating them like chicken wings, and you can get your Nuggets sauced with a variety of sauces. (This could be fun.) now as I am writing this I have not yet had a chance to try these saucy nuggets at KFC because if I'm not mistaken, they don't even start serving them until today.

A little history. (very little)

mickey d's chicken nuggets came out in 1983. And Burger King fired back with their Nuggets coming out in 1985. Carls Junior got in the act with their version of Nuggets. They called them chicken stars. (seriously?) And of course, Wendy's has their Nuggets. I don't know when they came out, but they introduced their spicy Nuggets in 2019.

According to msn.com,

“In summer 2022, Yum Brands' KFC tested Kentucky Fried Chicken Nuggets, consisting of hand-breaded, 100% white meat, in select stores in the Charlotte, N.C., area, as a direct challenge to McDonald's popular Chicken McNuggets, Burger King's Chicken Nuggets, Carl's Jr.'s and Hardee's Chicken Stars and Popeyes Chicken Nuggets.”

In 2023, KFC rolled out their own version of chicken Nuggets with some success.

and that brings us too today, KFC's introduction of saucy Nuggets.

According to msn.com.

“Featuring its nuggets dripping with new sauce flavors Honey Sriracha, Korean BBQ and Sticky Chicky Sweet 'n Sour Sauce that will be available in restaurants nationwide starting April 1.”

So, the big question now, are they any good? And I will attempt to answer that question before I publish this article. (Oh, the things I do for my job.)

Yes, I'm about to risk my gastric system on saucy Nuggets. As a good friend of mine would say, “saucy Nuggets. That was a great band. I used to play bass in that band.”

And the verdict is... Success.



I went to the KFC, where I live and ordered some saucy Nuggets. (I went for the Korean BBQ flavor.) service was fast. Our KFC is also partnered with A & W root beer so I got root beer with it as well. (Mmmm tasty)

I honestly don't really know what Korean BBQ is supposed to taste like, but it was good. I found myself craving rice though. (I'm not kidding. I really was.) I understand that rice is not part of the KFC business model, but it sure would have gone great with the Korean BBQ Saucy Nuggets.

Next time. (and there will be a next time.) I'll try the Honey Sriracha.

By the way, if you want to keep your hands clean, you're going to want to use the Spork.

KFC rolls out new menu item to challenge McDonald’s, Burger King (msn.com)

