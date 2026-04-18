So, it's not just a function of whether or not AI is going to take over at least a part of our worldview; it's a function of how much it will take over. It's getting to the point now where the populace is dividing into different tribes of opinion. It seems that three different tribes are developing.

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According to axios.com,

‘Three distinct camps are forming around AI: power users, doubters and resisters.

AI isn't just advancing — it's fragmenting how people see the world. The disconnect is showing up everywhere — from job-loss fears to data center protests to actual violence.’

The three tribes are breaking out into these categories. Let's see which one you might fit into.

First off, you have Doubters.

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These are people that think of AI as just glitchy chat bots. Systems for college students to use to write papers that fail. Their feeling is that AI is not measuring up now and may never measure up.

The second group is Power Users.

These are people that believe that AI can run now, around the clock. They're getting together online and sharing tips on how they can help each other automate as many processes as possible in their work environment.

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3rd are the Resistors.

They believe that they understand what AI is and what it's going to be. (Potentially some kind of version of “Skynet”) They don't want to be near it. They don't want to deal with it. They hope it fails.

It's what's called a “virtuous cycle.”

People and businesses that are considered power users of AI demonstrate more success and more productivity than people who are occasional users.

The Anthropic Economic Index report says,

‘experienced users attempt harder tasks and succeed more often.’

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Meanwhile, the resistors are not just getting more vocal; they're getting more active. Including acts of sabotage and violence. Last week, somebody was arrested for throwing a Molotov cocktail at the home of Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI.

The San Francisco Chronicle is reporting that another person with the same name as the person arrested for that assault, “has published anti-AI essays and participated in a PauseAI Discord server. PauseAI is an activist group that advocates halting AI development.”

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To say that things are starting to get just a little bit weird as it revolves around AI is an understatement. Where do you appear in this spectrum of users and non-users?

