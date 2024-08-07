12th District Race Competitive, So Are Others Local, Statewide

State Legislative races in Chelan and Douglas counties have been altered after redistricting and court decisions.

District 12, which once covered Chelan and Douglas County, now only includes most of Chelan County.

Outgoing Republican state Representative Keith Goehner (54.5 percent) leads Democrat Jim Mayhew (45.4 percent) by nine points in the 12th District State Senate race.

They'll face each other in November as the only two candidates in the race.

Three candidates are competing for the State Representative Position 1 seat vacated when Goehner entered the Senate race.

Democrat Heather Koellen (46.3 percent) has a 6 point lead over former Chelan County Sheriff Brian Burnett (40.2 percent).

Burnett and Koellen will likely face each other in November as the third candidate, Republican Jennifer Bumpus (9.7 percent) is far behind.

Incumbent Mike Steele (80 Percent) has a dominating lead over Daniel Scott (16 percent) in the State Representative Position 2 race.

The two Republicans will face each other in November.

District 7 now covers all of Douglas County and Downtown Wenatchee and Olds Station in Chelan County.

Both Republican incumbents - Joel Kretz in Position 1 and Jacquelin Maycumber in position 2 - are not running for reelection.

Andrew Engell (45.6 percent) has a commanding lead for the Position 1 seat over Teagan Levine (26.3 percent) and Soo Ing-Moody (26.1 percent), who are battling to face Engell in November.

All three are Republicans.

In the Position 2 race, Republican Hunter Abell (34.4 percent) has a tight lead over Democrat Paul "Rocky" Dean (30.3 percent) in the four-person race.

Abell and Dean will likely face each other in November as Republicans Pat Bell (21.3 percent) and Ronald McCoy (13.8 percent) are further back in the race.

District 13 now includes the southern portion of Douglas County, including Rock Island and Pangborn Airport.

Both Republican State Representative Position 1 office holder Tom Dent and Position 2 incumbent Republican Alex Ybarra are running unopposed.

In statewide races, 28 candidates are running for Governor.

But Democrat and current state Attorney General Bob Ferguson will likely face Republican Dave Reichert, a former King County Sheriff and former 8th District Congressman, in the November election.

Fergusen has 45.5 percent of the vote while Reichert is second with 27.9 percent. No other candidate has garnered even 10 percent. Republican Semi Byrd is the closest with 9.4 percent.

In the race for Lt. Governor, Democrat Denny Heck has 48.7 percent of the vote and will likely face one of two Republicans in the November - Dan Matthews or Bob Hagglund.

Democratic incumbent Secretary of State Steve Hobbs (49 percent) and Republican challenger Dale Whitaker (36.9 percent) look to be headed to this fall's general election.

Democrat Mike Pellicciotti leads Sharon Hanek 58-41 percent in the State Treasurer race. They'll square off again in November as the only two candidates in the race.

Democrat Pat (Patrice) McCarthy leads Republican Matt Hawkins in the race for State Auditor 59-41 percent. They'll face off again in November.

And Republican Pete Serrano (42 percent) will likely face Nick Brown (36 percent) in the November race for Attorney General. Brown has split the Democratic vote with Manka Dhingra (22 percent).

Incumbent Democrat Kim Schrier leads Republican Carmen Goers 52-44 percent in the 8th District Congressional race. They’ll likely face each other in November as two other Democrats have failed to generate even 2 percent of the vote.

The district 4 Congressional race looks competitive as Republican challenger Jerrod Sessler leads incumbent Republican Dan Newhouse 30-25 percent. Republican Tiffany Smiley has 19.5 percent of the vote. Democrat Mary Baechler has 15 percent.

Newhouse, who was one of 10 Republicans House members who voted to impeach President Trump in 2020, and one of only two to get reelected in 2022, could be in a tough general election, should he make it that far.