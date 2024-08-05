The Washington state primary election is August 6th. Mail in ballots are due in ballot drop boxes by 8pm or with a postmark of August 6th to be officially counted.

Ballot drop box locations in Chelan County

Chelan County Courthouse

350 Orondo Ave.

Wenatchee, WA 98801 Indoor boxes: Monday - Friday

9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Licensing Office - Level 2

Elections Office - Level 3 Wenatchee Public Library

310 Douglas St.

Wenatchee, WA 98801 Outdoor Box: 24 Hours a day

Drive-thru access Cashmere City Hall

101 Woodring St.

Cashmere, WA 98815 Outdoor Box: 24 Hours a day

Walk up access. Chelan City Hall

135 E. Johnson Ave.

Chelan, WA 98816 Outdoor Box: 24 Hours a day

Drive-thru access Entiat City Hall

14070 Kinzel St.

Entiat, WA 98822 Outdoor Box: 24 Hours a day

Drive-thru access Leavenworth City Hall

700 Highway 2

Leavenworth, WA 98826 Outdoor Box: 24 Hours a day

Drive-thru access Manson Public Library

80 Wapato Way

Manson, WA 98831 Outdoor Box: 24 Hours a day

Walk up access.

Ballot drop box locations in Douglas County

Douglas County Courthouse 213 S Rainier Street, Waterville Public Services Building 140 19th Street, East Wenatchee Office of Public Defense 110 2nd Street NE, East Wenatchee East Wenatchee City Hall 271 9th Street NE, East Wenatchee Rock Island City Hall 5 N Garden Avenue, Rock Island Bridgeport City Hall 1206 Columbia Avenue, Bridgeport Mansfield City Hall 26 Main Street, Mansfield Coulee Dam Town Hall 300 Lincoln Avenue, Coulee Dam

Last Minute Voter Registration Updates

Voters who wish to register or update their voter registration can do so up until 8pm on election day in person at the local county elections office.

Chelan County Elections Office: 350 Orondo Ave 3rd Floor, Wenatchee, WA

Douglas County Elections Office: 213 S Rainier Street, Waterville, WA

Those voters will be given a provisional ballot to cast while their registration is verified.

Each county produced a local voters pamphlet but for offices or ballot issues other than local measures, election information is available onine.

Check the online Federal, statewide, legislative and judicial profiles for candidates running for office in Washington.

Election Results on Tuesday, August 6th at 8pm

Unofficial election results will be posted from the Washington Secretary of State sometime after 8pm through the following links. Note--some results are tabulated in multiple counties so check the multi-county results. Results as of Tuesday night are preliminary and are not final.

CHECK CHELAN COUNTY RESULTS HERE

CHECK DOUGLAS COUNTY RESULTS

CHECK OKANOGAN COUNTY RESULTS

CHECK GRANT COUNTY RESULTS