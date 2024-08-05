Check Primary Election Results Here: Chelan, Douglas, Grant, Okanogan &#038; Statewide Voting

Check Primary Election Results Here: Chelan, Douglas, Grant, Okanogan & Statewide Voting

The Washington state primary election is August 6th.  Mail in ballots are due in ballot drop boxes by 8pm or with a postmark of August 6th to be officially counted.

Ballot drop box locations in Chelan County

Chelan County Courthouse
350 Orondo Ave.
Wenatchee, WA 98801		Indoor boxes: Monday  - Friday
9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Licensing Office - Level 2
Elections Office - Level 3
Wenatchee Public Library
310 Douglas St.
Wenatchee, WA 98801		Outdoor Box: 24 Hours a day
Drive-thru access
Cashmere City Hall
101 Woodring St.
Cashmere, WA 98815		Outdoor Box: 24 Hours a day
Walk up access.
Chelan City Hall
135 E. Johnson Ave.
Chelan, WA 98816		Outdoor Box: 24 Hours a day
Drive-thru access
Entiat City Hall
14070 Kinzel St.
Entiat, WA 98822		Outdoor Box: 24 Hours a day
Drive-thru access
Leavenworth City Hall
700 Highway 2
Leavenworth, WA 98826		Outdoor Box: 24 Hours a day
Drive-thru access
Manson Public Library
80 Wapato Way
Manson, WA 98831		Outdoor Box: 24 Hours a day
Walk up access.

Ballot drop box locations in Douglas County

 

Douglas County Courthouse213 S Rainier Street, Waterville
Public Services Building140 19th Street, East Wenatchee
Office of Public Defense110 2nd Street NE, East Wenatchee
East Wenatchee City Hall271 9th Street NE, East Wenatchee
Rock Island City Hall5 N Garden Avenue, Rock Island
Bridgeport City Hall1206 Columbia Avenue, Bridgeport
Mansfield City Hall26 Main Street, Mansfield
Coulee Dam Town Hall300 Lincoln Avenue, Coulee Dam

Last Minute Voter Registration Updates

Voters who wish to register or update their voter registration can do so up until 8pm on election day in person at the local county elections office.

Chelan County Elections Office:  350 Orondo Ave 3rd Floor, Wenatchee, WA

Douglas County Elections Office: 213 S Rainier Street, WatervilleWA

Those voters will be given a provisional ballot to cast while their registration is verified.

Each county produced a local voters pamphlet but for offices or ballot issues other than local measures, election information is available onine.

Check the online Federal, statewide, legislative and judicial profiles for candidates running for office in Washington.

Election Results on Tuesday, August 6th at 8pm

 

Unofficial election results will be posted from the Washington Secretary of State sometime after 8pm through the following links.  Note--some results are tabulated in multiple counties so check the multi-county results.  Results as of Tuesday night are preliminary and are not final.

CHECK CHELAN COUNTY RESULTS HERE

CHECK DOUGLAS COUNTY RESULTS

CHECK OKANOGAN COUNTY RESULTS

CHECK GRANT COUNTY RESULTS

