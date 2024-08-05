Check Primary Election Results Here: Chelan, Douglas, Grant, Okanogan & Statewide Voting
The Washington state primary election is August 6th. Mail in ballots are due in ballot drop boxes by 8pm or with a postmark of August 6th to be officially counted.
Ballot drop box locations in Chelan County
|Chelan County Courthouse
350 Orondo Ave.
Wenatchee, WA 98801
|Indoor boxes: Monday - Friday
9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Licensing Office - Level 2
Elections Office - Level 3
|Wenatchee Public Library
310 Douglas St.
Wenatchee, WA 98801
|Outdoor Box: 24 Hours a day
Drive-thru access
|Cashmere City Hall
101 Woodring St.
Cashmere, WA 98815
|Outdoor Box: 24 Hours a day
Walk up access.
|Chelan City Hall
135 E. Johnson Ave.
Chelan, WA 98816
|Outdoor Box: 24 Hours a day
Drive-thru access
|Entiat City Hall
14070 Kinzel St.
Entiat, WA 98822
|Outdoor Box: 24 Hours a day
Drive-thru access
|Leavenworth City Hall
700 Highway 2
Leavenworth, WA 98826
|Outdoor Box: 24 Hours a day
Drive-thru access
|Manson Public Library
80 Wapato Way
Manson, WA 98831
|Outdoor Box: 24 Hours a day
Walk up access.
Ballot drop box locations in Douglas County
|Douglas County Courthouse
|213 S Rainier Street, Waterville
|Public Services Building
|140 19th Street, East Wenatchee
|Office of Public Defense
|110 2nd Street NE, East Wenatchee
|East Wenatchee City Hall
|271 9th Street NE, East Wenatchee
|Rock Island City Hall
|5 N Garden Avenue, Rock Island
|Bridgeport City Hall
|1206 Columbia Avenue, Bridgeport
|Mansfield City Hall
|26 Main Street, Mansfield
|Coulee Dam Town Hall
|300 Lincoln Avenue, Coulee Dam
Last Minute Voter Registration Updates
Voters who wish to register or update their voter registration can do so up until 8pm on election day in person at the local county elections office.
Chelan County Elections Office: 350 Orondo Ave 3rd Floor, Wenatchee, WA
Douglas County Elections Office: 213 S Rainier Street, Waterville, WA
Those voters will be given a provisional ballot to cast while their registration is verified.
Each county produced a local voters pamphlet but for offices or ballot issues other than local measures, election information is available onine.
Check the online Federal, statewide, legislative and judicial profiles for candidates running for office in Washington.
Election Results on Tuesday, August 6th at 8pm
Unofficial election results will be posted from the Washington Secretary of State sometime after 8pm through the following links. Note--some results are tabulated in multiple counties so check the multi-county results. Results as of Tuesday night are preliminary and are not final.
CHECK CHELAN COUNTY RESULTS HERE
CHECK OKANOGAN COUNTY RESULTS
CHECK GRANT COUNTY RESULTS