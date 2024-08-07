Ellensburg Murder Suspect Arrested In King County

A man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting at a fast food restaurant in Ellensburg in March is now in custody.

Eighteen-year-old Benny Castizo was apprehended by police in Kent on Tuesday.

Castizo is accused of killing 21-year-old Christian Guthrie at a Jack In The Box in the 100 block of West University Way on March 15.

Investigators believe the slaying may have been committed in retaliation for messages posted on social media by Guthrie that Castizo found offensive. Both men are believed to have gang connections.

Police say Castizo fled Ellensburg immediately after the shooting and had been hiding in Western Washington ever since.

Castizo, who was 17 years old at the time of the murder, has been charged as an adult in Kittitas County Superior Court and is expected to be extradited from King County later this week.