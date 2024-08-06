The public is invited to join over 38 million participants on Tuesday, August 6th for the National Night Out. The event is observed in over 17,000 communities from all 50 states, U.S. territories and military bases worldwide. National Night Out is now in it's 41st year

The annual community-building campaign promotes strong police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live and work.

Wenatchee Police Will Host Three Events

The Wenatchee Police Department is hosting National Night Out gatherings at two community parks and a third location, co-hosed by CAFE. (Community for the Advancement of Family Education) on Aug. 6th from 6pm to 8pm.

New Wenatchee Police Chief Edgar Reinfeld, Wenatchee Mayor Mike Poirier and City Council members will be visiting with neighbors and passing out free refreshments at Washington Park (110 S. Miller Street) and Rotary Parks (1810 Maple Street) from 6pm to 8pm

A third location, co-hosted with CAFE at the corner of Lewis and Mission Streets will offer games and activities.

41st Observance of National Night Out

Across the nation, neighbors are asked to observe National Night Out by locking their doors, turn on their front porch lights and spend the evening outside with neighbors and law enforcement. National Night Out is nationally sponsored by NATW, ADT, Starbucks, Associa and L.E.A.D

Along with the traditional outside lights and front porch vigils, most communities celebrate National Night Out by hosting block parties, festivals, parades, cookouts and other various community events with safety demonstrations, seminars, youth events, visits from emergency personnel, exhibits and more.

