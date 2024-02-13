Where to celebrate Fat Tuesday in Washington State.

Fat Tuesday is not just a bar in Las Vegas. It's an event that takes place every year. The largest of which is in New Orleans. I've always wanted to go to New Orleans to experience the Mardi Gras, which is a multiple day event. Of course, today is Fat Tuesday but is there any place in Washington state where you can get a little Mardi Gras action?

I've noticed that Jazzbones a great little Club in Tacoma, is having a Mardi Gras party,

The doors open at 8:00 PM. Dancing starts at 9:00. Also, in Seattle at the Black and Tan Hall. The band King Cake will be playing. Their party from. 6:00 PM to 11:00 PM.

Ice Harbor Brewing Company in Kennewick is having their own Fat Tuesday party. All day with jambalaya and Gumbo. (also good beer).

According to KHQ.com,

“If you're looking for delicious food and festive fun, you can visit Spokane's own New Orleans-inspired Cajun restaurant, Vieux Carré! Northern Idahoans can visit the Cosmic Cowboy Grill for the Fat Tuesday crawfish boil or The Culinary Stone for a night of all things Southern.”

USA today reports,

“Mardi Gras is French for "Fat Tuesday," according to Britannica. Following the Christian liturgical calendar, it is traditionally celebrated on Shrove Tuesday, which falls before Ash Wednesday.

Historically, on Mardi Gras, people were meant to use "all the fats in the home before Lent in preparation for fasting and abstinence," Britannica reports. Christians would consume rich, fatty foods, such as meat, eggs and cheese, before the period of Lenten fasting, according to the History Channel.”

Now if you want to see the big party in New Orleans it's actually being live streamed.

according to USA today,

“USA TODAY is providing live coverage of Mardi Gras celebrations in New Orleans, Louisiana on Tuesday, Feb. 13. You can watch the embedded video live at the top of the page or on USA TODAY's YouTube channel.”

Out of curiosity, I checked with Glaze Bakery in East Wenatchee and they were making king cakes, but only as a special order.

I will probably be celebrating Fat Tuesday this evening when I get home with corn chips, bean dip and a lovely beverage.

Good times roll and enjoy your Fat Tuesday.