Washington Clean Energy Fund Allocates money for Eastern WA.
There's been a lot of talk about the stability of the electrical grid in the United States. Eastern Washington's situation is better than most. We currently benefit from hydroelectric power with the dam system on the Columbia River. There has also been investment in wind power near Ellensburg and the tri-cities.
But it is time to start updating the entire grid in Washington state and to that end. The Washington State Department of Commerce is investing in 14 projects. Just announced last week.
According to a news release from February 29th. the Washington state department of commerce says,
“The 14 selected proposals are representative of the critical role energy plays in every community. Funding supports the planning and development of new projects, as well as the construction of projects that have already completed the design phase. The projects will also result in new jobs, including construction and specialized maintenance and operation positions.”
Of those 14 projects coming to Washington state four of them will be centered in Eastern Washington.
According to the Washington State Department of Commerce.
“$350,000 to City of Ellensburg for a smart grid solution for renewable energy deployment to the city’s electric utility.
$149,534 to Energy Northwest to study the technical and economic characteristics of a long-duration energy storage project study in Benton County.
$73,234 to PacifiCorp for a feasibility study to determine the scope, size and technical requirements for a microgrid to support emergency response and additional community and environmental benefits at State Fair Park in Yakima.
$200,000 to Puget Sound Energy for a regional planning project evaluating grid infrastructure in Kittitas County. It will also review community context, including wildfire risks and resiliency opportunities.”
There's a lot of work to be done and a fair amount of money to be spent to get our grid in Washington State up to date but this is a small start.
