Wenatchee Kids Spring Track & Field Program Open For Registration

Registration is now open for the kid's Spring Track & Field program in Wenatchee.

The program is specifically targeted at boys and girls between the ages of seven and 10.

There are two divisions, one for seven and eight-year-olds and another for nine and 10-year-olds.

Wenatchee Parks, Recreation & Cultural Services Recreation Supervisor Caryl Andre says it's a good way for kids to get started in track and field.

"It's just an entry-level, learn how to run correctly, jump, and have a good time with track and field," said Andre.

The kid's Spring Youth Track & Field program runs during the month of May.

"It's all kinds of running events, throwing events, jumping events," Andre said.

Practice begins May 6th and runs three times a week from 6-7:30 pm at the Wenatchee High School Track. An end-of-the-season track meet will take place on Sat June 1st. Participating kids get a track t-shirt at the meet.

About 100 kids from all over the Wenatchee Valley typically participate in the program.

Registration is available here, or by calling 509-888-3284.

Andre said Spring Track and Field follows a spring break hiking camp and takes place before spring and summer day camps and sports camps.

The City of Wenatchee Parks, Recreation & Cultural Services runs the programs, with heavy activity concentrated in the summer months, although it runs year-round and includes an indoor playground for preschoolers in the winter.

The program also includes events and swimming lessons at the city pool.

The youth athletic programs serve kids up to the age of 14 when kids start to get involved in school programs.

The city has been handling the youth track and field program for more than 20 years. Beforehand, it was part of the North American Hershey's Track & Field Youth Program, with major funding from Hershey Foods.