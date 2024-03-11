Want to get shot into space? There’s an opening at NASA.

When I was a kid, I wanted to be an astronaut. (I mean, really, didn't we all?) The space race was right in the forefront of my consciousness. It wasn't until years later, when the Right stuff came out, that I realized how difficult the job could be.

You had to be a college graduate. Preferably with a master's degree. You had to be in unbelievable shape. You had to know how to fly. (Preferably in the military.)

Well, the list of qualifications is even bigger now. But here's the good news. NASA is looking for new astronauts for the first time in four years. The job pays about $152,000 a year and I love this, it says. Requires extensive travel. (Do you think?)

For me, I'd be a little disappointed now because they don't have the perks that they had back in the 60s. (I want a new Corvette.) Of course I have a snowballs chance of getting. The job. I'm too old. I'm too fat. And believe it or not, I'm not smart enough. (Really not smart enough.) We're talking about PhDs in physics, chemistry, Engineering, Botany. Basically, all the sciences.

The only qualification that I have is that I read a lot but that's about it.

When conquering space, going to the moon. When conquering space, going to the moon. When conquering space, going to the moon. And beyond. Did you see the movie The Martian? Maybe you read the book by Andy Weir? Well, this same guy wrote a book called Artemis which is about a moon colony. (Excellent book.)

according to bloomberg com,

“A job posting Tuesday says applicants must meet basic education and specialized experience requirements, such as work as a pilot, doctor or engineer. Astronaut candidates will spend about two years in training on basic skills including spacewalking, robotics and teamwork. The job is based in Houston. The deadline for applications is April 2.”

If you have the “right stuff”, you could potentially beat out over 12,000 potential applicants. For the job.

Me, I know I have the “wrong stuff”, but it's my stuff and I'm gonna’ keep it.

