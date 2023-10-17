National Chicken and Waffles Day 10/20 

I admit it, I love the Food Channel. One of the things I'm fascinated with is how many times Chicken and waffles shows up on shows like Diners, Drive-ins and Dives. And the other day I realized I've never actually had chicken and waffles. Well, October 20th is National Chicken and Waffles Day. Now I'm wondering where I would find the best chicken and waffles.

Now when I think of chicken and waffles, I think of Roscoes, chicken and waffles down in LA. It's a big deal down there. You hear about it on TV, on the Food Channel they talk about it all the time. But what about up here in Washington state?

In the Wenatchee Valley or at least in Eastern Washington. Leave it to Yelp.Com To have some answers.

Sandy's Waffle Haus, 894 US-2 Leavenworth,

On Yelp Dylan K. said, "Great people. Great food. A Leavenworth classic. I highly recommend the chicken and waffles!"

Smitty's Pancake House, 1621 N Wenatchee Ave Wenatchee,

Mark H, said in his Yelp review, "Great old school breakfast place. Well-staffed, prompt service, busy as all get out on a Sunday morning. Large servings. No one walks away hungry."

The Early Bird, 412 N Main St Ellensburg,

In her Yelp review Kristen H. said "Early Bird is amazing! Their food is fresh and consistent, everyone there is always friendly, and I love their system of ordering food/paying. Always a cozy/clean environment too. The outside seating is lovely too, when the weather permits."

Louie's Cafe, 820 Commercial St Ste A Leavenworth,

On Yelp Maki S. Said, "It's been 3 weeks since we visited Leavenworth, and I still wake up thinking about the crispy bacon, fluffy egg and melted gouda cheese in a soft tortilla. So simple. So delicious.

My husband said the eggs Benedict was great too. I tried the hollandaise sauce and can at least confirm that it was tasty."

Stones Gastropub, 120 N Wenatchee Ave Wenatchee

Jane L. Cobb, wrote in her Yelp review, "porterhouse steak, beet Roquefort salad, chicken & waffles, pork belly carbonara & wild ivory king salmon special. So yummy!!! I highly suggest I love the vibe & the craft cocktails. Service was lovely."

I think the Wild Huckleberry is missing out here, they have a waffle on the menu, they have a chicken fried steak on the menu (Ok I know it's not really chicken). How about the chicken fried steak and waffles? You take the chicken fried steak. Yes, I know it's not chicken, but at least chicken is in the name. You put it on top of a waffle, then on top of that, you put that nice sausage gravy. Oh, that'd be so good. Just thinking about it I can feel my arteries hardening right now. I don't know about you, but I'm really up for that.

According to Yelp.com there is one place that is universally celebrated as having the best chicken and waffles in Washington state., I'm not sure I'm ready to make the trip to get some but it's worth mentioning.

Fat's Chicken And Waffles, 2726 E Cherry St, Seattle,

It seems like it doesn't matter what list you look at online, whether it's Yelp or Best in Washington state or whatever it is. This is the place that is supposed to have the best chicken and waffles in Seattle and possibly Washington state. I think I need to take a day off and just go there.

Celebrate National Chicken and Waffles Day on the 20th.