Celebrate Pi Day… With pie?

This Thursday 3/14 Is National Pie Day. That's as in Pi r ^2. Math nerds around the world will be celebrating this day. It's been a long, long time since I've had to try to calculate the circumference of a circle, so I won't be doing that. (You can if you want.)

So, what is π?

According to piday.org.

“Pi (Greek letter “π”) is the symbol used in mathematics to represent a constant — the ratio of the circumference of a circle to its diameter — which is approximately 3.14159. Pi Day is an annual opportunity for math enthusiasts to recite the infinite digits of Pi, talk to their friends about math, and eat pie.”

So, you may be asking yourself. How do I celebrate π day? And of course I celebrate π day by eating pie. I really like pie; you might say I even love pie. All kinds of pie. Fruit pies, pumpkin pie. Chocolate cream pie, lemon meringue pie. I could even be talked into a chicken pot pie. Or a shepherd's pie.

Now, where will I find the best pie in Wenatchee? Let's see what Yelp has to say.

The Country Inn, 620 Valley Mall Pkwy East Wenatchee,

Mike D. Wenatchee, WA. Says on Yelp.

“Great selection of pies, and the coffee is good! Service is great, too.”

The Paradise Restaurant. 334 Wenatchee Ave Wenatchee, WA

Sara O. Wenatchee, WA Yelp review says.

“Friendly staff family owned. Prices affordable, menu American and Mexican. Pies are delicious. If you're not a pie maker, then this is the place to order pies.”

The windmill. 1501 N Wenatchee Ave Wenatchee,

Jimmy B. Bellevue, WA said on Yelp.

“The Windmill delivers an all-around great dining experience. Be sure to try the Key-lime pie, absolutely delicious.”

Of all the entries on Yelp, and there were many, only these three mentioned pies. Needless to say, I was a little disappointed.

So, my solution, I go to Costco. They always have at least one type of pie on sale. Right now, it's this Chocolate Peanut Butter Cream pie. (Wow.) Depending on the time of year, you'll find Pumpkin, pecan, Apple, cherry, and if you're looking for something savory, they always have shepherd's pie and chicken pot pie. The great thing about these pies is that they are all made in house. That's hard to find in the grocery store.

Lately I've been trying to convince myself that cheesecake is pie. Yeah, it's round and you cut it into slices like pie. But no, I'm sorry, it's not pie.

So yes, that's how I celebrate π day, and if you feel like you're neglecting the mathematics side of the whole thing, well, get out a ruler and calculate the circumference of your pie.

