Public Help Sought To Locate Chelan Woman Missing For 12 Days

The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office is asking for public help to find a 37-year-old woman who has been missing for almost two weeks.

Adriana Nunez-Gutierrez was last seen at her home in Chelan on Feb. 15 and has not been seen or heard from since approximately 2:00 am the next day.

Sheriff's Chief Ryan Moody says they don't know if foul play was involved in her disappearance.

"The two scenarios that we are kind of basically running over are 'Is this something that she is wanting to do, or is this against her will,’" said Moody. 'And we don't have any hard evidence to say one way or another at this point."

He added they have conflicting information on why she might be missing.

Nunez-Gutierrez is 5’3” tall and approximately 110 lbs. It is not known what Nunez-Gutierrez is wearing or where she may be.

Deputies are asking anyone who may have seen Nunez-Gutierrez or has any information that could help in locating her to call the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 509-667-6845.