I find it a little surprising the number of people that live in Washington state that have never heard of Bumbershoot. That is the Bumbershoot music and arts festival that takes over the Seattle Center complex on Labor Day weekend. Yes, there were a few years where Bumbershoot did not happen during and after the pandemic, but it came back with new Producers in 2023. (New rising sun.)

Seattle Unveils FIFA World Cup 2026 Logo At Space Needle Getty Images loading...

It's been many years since I've been to the Seattle Center for Bumbershoot. I have many fond memories over the years. Bumbershoot was the 1st place where I heard Bonnie Raitt perform live.

I heard Jethro Tull there one year. I also had the opportunity to see Penn and Teller for the first time. (They played in the Opera House.)

I've had the opportunity to hear jazz, rock, folk music, bluegrass, the Blues, twang and some music that would even be hard to characterize. I heard the last live performance by Danny Gatton at Bumbershoot. (Look him up on Google.) I had the opportunity to hear David Lindley perform, an experience I won't forget. (Look him up on Google as well.)

I heard Peter Green formerly, Of Fleetwood Mac perform. Peter was the guy who wrote “Black Magic Woman”. I have lots of fond memories of Bumbershoot. When people ask me what it was like, I would say it's kind of like going to an outdoor concert with 250,000 of your best friends.

2019 Rock'n'Roll Seattle Marathon and 1/2 Marathon Getty Images for Rock'n'Roll Mar loading...

The 2025 talent lineup for Seattle's Bumbershoot Festival has been announced. I'm looking at the lineup and I must confess that I don't recognize 99% of the artists listed. Ohh, I recognize the name Janelle Monáe. Great actress, wonderful singer. Not my cup of tea. The only band that I would consider going to see is Weezer. (I think that would be fun).

2025 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2 Getty Images for Coachella loading...

I just have to confess that the whole vision of Bumbershoot as a music and arts festival has passed me by. I am not their target audience anymore and that's OK. People get older, their tastes change. So, my recommendation is to look at the list of performers. I have coworkers that are really excited about these players. If you find 3 or 4 performances that you're interested in over the course of each day, I will say the ticket price is worth it. What's difficult is finding parking. (Good luck with that.)

Sweltering Heatwave Strikes U.S. Pacific Northwest Getty Images loading...

Don't forget to bring something that works like a raincoat and bring extra cash for food.

Enjoy Bumbershoot 2025.

If you're under 40, they've designed the festival just for you.

Bumbershoot announces lineup, price increases for 2025 | The Seattle Times

Bumbershoot, Seattle, Aug. 30th-31st, 2025

New-look Bumbershoot teases comeback plans | The Seattle Times

[carbongallery id="63d83fd2ae8a202f03bb9405"]

[carbongallery id="62b116c83cab6313f81fc9d2"]

[carbongallery id="6500ab341f71947ce7c7e3e7"]

