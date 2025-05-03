Up until about 10 years ago, I always found driving around in Seattle pretty easy, but these days it's getting a little more complicated. Yes, I'm getting a little older, but they are changing everything over there. It's getting so complex (or my memory is fading so much) that sometimes I even need a map. (Or I have to use my NAV.)

When they decided to tear down the Seattle viaduct it broke my heart a little bit because I remembered driving on it so many times when I lived there. Don't get me wrong, it's a good thing that it's gone, and they've done an amazing thing with the Seattle waterfront, but I kind of miss it.

This all leads up to the fact that it's going to be a little more difficult to navigate Seattle this spring with a tremendous number of construction projects going on.

According to axios.com,

‘A wave of construction projects are ongoing on some of the region's busiest roads over the next few months, from the waterfront to SR 520.

Traffic in and around Seattle is already among the worst in the country, and even short-term closures can send ripple effects across commutes.‘

So, here's a partial list of the street and Highway projects that are going to be going on this spring.

According to axios.com.

‘RapidRide J Line

April to June Impact: Harvard Avenue East between Eastlake Avenue East and East Allison Street is closed for more than two months. The closure reduces lanes on a section of Eastlake to one lane in each direction.

Route 40 Project

Ongoing Impact: Short-term lane reductions along Westlake Avenue North expected to last through the spring. Waterfront Seattle Construction

Ongoing Impact: Ongoing work along Alaskan Way with intermittent lane and sidewalk closures, especially near the ferry terminal.

SR 520 Portage Bay lid project

Ongoing Impact: Initial traffic restrictions will begin as crews prepare to replace the aging Portage Bay Bridge and build a landscaped lid at Roanoke Street. Ballard Bridge project

Weekend closures: May 9-12, May 30-June 2 and June 6-9

Impact: Occasional weekend closures through June for paving, seismic retrofits and safety improvements including new pedestrian signals and ADA ramps along a key freight and commuter corridor.

Beacon Avenue South Safety Project

Ongoing

Protected bike lanes and other safety features are being added.’

If you're traveling in Seattle, remember these projects and double check your route to get wherever you're going to see if there's going to be delays.

Spring road closures in Seattle: What drivers need to know - Axios Seattle

Travel tips for April 24-May 7: planned construction, sports, & community events - SDOT Blog

