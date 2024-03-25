Are you ready for… the Litter Cam?

I have been a Washington State resident all my life and I remember when I was a kid that Washington had a very aggressive anti littering program. It was on the radio, it was on TV, it was in the newspaper, it was everywhere. And it worked, at least on me.

I just don't throw crap out of my car, ever.

I'm trying not to sound judgmental, but when I'm driving along, and I see somebody throw a cigarette butt out of the car. I just kind of cringe. ("Dude, you have an ashtray, use it.”)

So, imagine my surprise when I ran across a video on Reddit, hinting that London may have anti littering cameras. I have looked at the video and I do have some questions and I'm going to post the link to the video below this paragraph so you can get a look at it yourself and see what you think.

<blockquote class="reddit-embed-bq" style="height:500px" data-embed-height="534"><a href="https://www.reddit.com/r/interestingasfuck/comments/1bjb0fo/litter_cam_is_new_technology_being_used_in/">"Litter cam" is new technology being used in Britain, to detect when litter has been thrown out of cars</a><br> by<a href="https://www.reddit.com/user/Green____cat/">u/Green____cat</a> in<a href="https://www.reddit.com/r/interestingasfuck/">interestingasfuck</a></blockquote><script async="" src="https://embed.reddit.com/widgets.js" charset="UTF-8"></script>

I think this is just one person. It's the same car through the whole video. And I think they are either testing the cameras or this is made-up, and they just put it on Reddit to see what the reactions would be.

Believe me, there were lots of comments. I'll just list a few here for you from reddit.com.

These-Spell-8390 1d ago

“Years ago I was driving on the highway with my wife when she rolled down the window and threw out a bag of fast food trash.

I remember thinking “who tf did I marry?”

We’re divorced now.”

leaveitbettertoday 1d ago

“I don’t need to know your thoughts on having kids, WHAT DO YOU DO WITH THE MCDONALDS BAG WHEN YOU’RE DONE EATING?!?”

SwissCake_98 1d ago

“I hate people who litter like this, I believe they are bad people.”

Tacklestiffener 1d ago

“Don't get hung up on the fact that it is British. I live in Spain and people throw rubbish out of cars all the time. Cyclists throw empty bottles into the beautiful countryside.”

The question again, is this real? I don't see this coming to the US, but I certainly see the possibility that it could be spreading in Britain and possibly into Europe.

I take responsibility for the trash that I collect in my car. I make sure it goes in the right receptacle and not in a ditch.

I hope you do too.

