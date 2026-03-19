Smartphones. Are they a boon to humankind, or are they the scourge of our existence? The average American adult spends approximately 7 hours a day using their mobile device. For work or for play or for just basic communication, that's a lot of time.

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According to ezcontacts.com,

‘For many people, this amount of screen time is more compulsive than purposeful: cell phone and social media addiction is affecting more adults than ever. Despite the noted links between increased screen time and decreased mental health, millions of adults can’t break their digital habits.’

EZContacts recently did a study with 1000 participants to find out just how pervasive the smartphones is in our lives.

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Some basic statistics.

Approximately 20% of Americans have over 8 hours of screen time per day.

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When you wake up, do you check your phone first thing? You're not alone. 91% of Americans check their phone first thing when they wake up.

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62% of those surveyed said that they can't go longer than 30 minutes without checking their phone.

77% of smartphone users wind up scrolling on their smartphone before bedtime. 24% say that that makes it harder for them to fall asleep.

26% of smartphone users wind up cancelling plans when they get caught up in (or lost) scrolling.

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78% of those surveyed say that they experience discomfort or eye related issues from using their smartphones.

Personally

It doesn't happen often to me, but occasionally I will use my smartphone to go on YouTube thinking I've got 5 minutes to kill, 45 minutes later I'm still scrolling.

I often relate the story about my youngest son John, who until he got his latest job, refused to get a smartphone. (The smartphone is necessary for his new employment.)

He still has his flip phone and only uses his smartphone when he is at work.

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I wound up getting a smartphone years ago, not because it was required for work, but because it made work easier for me. I use it to record audio, produce videos, and yes, I occasionally use it to search the Internet and scroll on YouTube.

Now I can’t do my job without it.

