Tonasket Man: Arrested for Sexually Explicit Images of Minors

Investigators arrested a Tonasket man for possessing and receiving sexually explicit material from minors.

U.S. Attorney's Office in the Eastern District of Washington says authorities apprehended 41-year-old Daniel Kraft March 5. He faces one count of Receipt of Child Pornography and one count of Possession of Child Pornography. Kraft had his arraignment Monday, March 10.

Kraft, who is already a registered sex offender for violations committed in 2013, allegedly used a Snapchat account to solicit sexual images from a minor. The account also told the minor he knew where they lived and threatened to kidnap the minor and take them to Mexico.

Investigators obtained a warrant for the account, "smokeweed5468," and found records containing more than a dozen sexually explicit videos of minors. The account also offered minors drugs and money and asked if the minors would be willing to sneak out and meet with him.

Authorities learned Kraft allegedley used the account at home in Tonasket which he owns. The Okanogan County Sheriff's Office confirmed Kraft lived at the home. Investigators allegedly found multiple sexually explicit images of minors on Kraft's phone.

Homeland Security Investigations, Eastern Region Washington Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, Okanogan County Sheriff's Office, Sanders County Sheriff's Office, Washington State Patrol, and Seattle Police Department are in charge of this investigation, which continues.