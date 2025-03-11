Othello Man in Custody for Alleged Sex Crimes Against a Child

An Othello man is in custody for child sexual abuse crimes.

According to the Adams County Sheriff's Office, police arrested 54-year-old Benito M. Garza for child rape, molestation, and incest.

Wednesday, March 5, Othello Police Department School Resource officers alerted detectives regarding a sex offense occuring in Adams County.

Authorities launched an investigation including interviews, forensic interviews with children, and coordination with Child Protective Services (CPS) and New Hope.

The Sheriff's Office obatined a search warrant and deputies executed the warrant at Garza's residence. Authorities took Garza into custody and booked him in the Adam's County Jail, where he now resides.

This case is still under investigation, and Sheriff Dale Wagner asks anyone with information related to this case or any other cases potentially involving Garza to contact the Adams County Sheriff's Office Detectives.