An Ellensburg man receives 15 years in prison for Receipt of Child Pornography.

The U.S. Attorney's Office - Eastern District of Washington says 39-year-old Aaron Edger Dollarhide's phone downloaded a folder of digital files containing child sexual abuse material in 2022.

Dollarhide has a previous conviction for a similar offense. In 2012, Dollarhide went to prison for a conviction of second degree child molestation.

"Today’s sentence reflects our commitment to protecting the most vulnerable members of our community and holding individuals accountable for exploiting children,” said Acting United States Attorney Richard Barker. “Mr. Dollarhide’s actions of repeatedly downloading and possessing child pornography, despite a prior conviction for molesting a child, demonstrate a disturbing disregard for the safety and well-being of children. Our office will continue to pursue and prosecute those who exploit children, and we will work tirelessly to ensure that those who do harm young children will face the full consequences of their actions.”

Court documents show Homeland Security Investigation agents and Ellensburg police offers served a warrant on January 19, 2022 at Dollarhide's home. They found nearly 700 additional videos on his phone depicting sexual abuse of children.

Dollarhide also faces five years of supervised release.