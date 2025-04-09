A Chelan County man is in jail for sexual exploitation of a minor.

According to Chelan County Sheriff Mike Morrison, the Colorado Springs Police Department Internet Crimes Against Children unit contacted the sheriff's office and said a woman told them about a man from Chelan County having sexually explicit conversations with her 14-year-old daughter since November 2024.

Detectives identified 19-year-old John Vargas-Lopez of Peshastin as the suspect. Phone and social media records showed Vargas-Lopez told the teenage girl he intended to travel to Colorado to meet her. Records also revealed an extensive pattern of Vargas-Lopez posing as a younger teenage boy while soliciting explicit photos and videos from underage girls he met on social media.

Deputies arrested Vargas-Lopez Tuesday near his home and booked him in the Chelan County Regional Justice Center.

Detective Sargeant Brian Lewis says it is important parents monitor teenage social media use and talk to their teens about the dangers of social media.

"This case is a stark reminder of the realities of social media," Lewis said. "The fact is, predators are actively using social media to prey on children and sexually exploit them. CCSO Detectives are committed to identifying and arresting those in our community who seek to harm or exploit children."

Vargas-Lopez faces charges of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor, Communication with a Minor for Immoral Purposes, and Sexual Misconduct with a Minor

Detective Cy Bowthorpe continues the investigation, searching for additional victims of Vargas-Lopez around the country.