Hit songwriter from New Orleans gets a stamp of his own.

Sound of Rock'n'roll goes all the way back to the early 50s and the Deep South. Little Richard used to say the Blues had a baby and they called it Rock'n'roll. OK, rhythmically Those underpinnings couldn't be stronger than in New Orleans. New Orleans was not just a cultural melting pot; it was a musical melting pot, and one of the unsung heroes of that musical heritage was Allen Toussaint.

Every year, the US Postal Service issues a couple of commemorative stamps honoring cultural heroes in the United States, and one of those honorees for this year is a producer, arranger, songwriter, Keyboardist and band leader from New Orleans by the name of Allen Toussaint.

‘The 48th stamp in the Black Heritage series honors the legendary musician and songwriter Allen Toussaint (1938-2015). An icon of New Orleans music, Toussaint's contributions to rhythm and blues (R&B), jazz, and rock 'n' roll have left an enduring mark on American music. The first-day-of-issue event for the Allen Toussaint Black Heritage stamp is free and open to the public. News of the stamp is being shared with the hashtags #AllenToussaintStamp and #BlackHeritageStamp.’

Born January 14th, 1938, Allen Toussaint is one of those names that you may have heard of in the fringes, but you never really realized how influential he was to popular music until you look at his discography. His songs have been covered by everybody from Bonnie Rait to Widespread Panic. He spent his entire life in New Orleans writing, recording, producing and playing piano for some of the most influential musicians in the South.

Over 100 songs, covered by some of the biggest rock artists of the era. Bonnie Rait, 3 dog Night, Glen Campbell, Mavis Staples, Johnny Winter, Joe Cocker, Aaron Neville, Dr. John and more. Allen Toussaint passed away on November 9th, 2015. It's safe to say that his musical legacy will live on forever. All you must do is listen to the recordings and watch the videos. Here's a guy that loved what he did, whether it was writing, producing or performing.

I learned to love music at a young age. I heard the music of Rimsky-Korsakov when I was in grade school. At about that same time, I was introduced to the Ink Spots by my neighbor who was babysitting me at the time. My taste in music has always been pretty eclectic. I've always had a soft spot in my heart for Allen Toussaint. Watching videos of him perform. I couldn't help but believe that he was a very, Generous and kindhearted man. I don't know the truth of it, but that's what I feel.

11 studio albums of his own. Two live albums. Just look him up on YouTube. Allen Toussaint was a big part of that giant melting pot of 60's and early 70’s rock and R&B.

Spend a little time listening. I hope you can appreciate the art and talent of Allen Toussaint.

And then, go buy some stamps, and a CD or two.

USPS Stamps Its Approval on Allen Toussaint's Musical Legacy with 48th Black Heritage Stamp

