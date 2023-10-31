NCW Libraries Author Program To Address Societal Divisiveness

Wenatchee based NCW Libraries is hosting a virtual program with Seattle-based author Mónica Guzmán on the power of curiosity-driven conversations.

Guzmán believes curiosity is the most powerful tool people have to navigate the world, especially when the world is dangerously divided.

NCW Libraries Adult Services Manager Alicia O'Dell says the virtual presentation will try to help people break through those divisions.

"In these divided times when we're so polarized, how do we have conversations with each other, and kind of, connect and move forward despite drawn political lines and all the challenges that we face," said O'Dell.

Guzmán was a finalist to be a 2023 Washington State Book Awards Winners in the category of General Nonfiction/Biography for her publication I Never Thought Of It That Way: How To Have Fearlessly Curious Conversations in Dangerously Divided Times.

During the virtual program, she’ll seek to demonstrate how having critical conversations with people, instead of directing criticism at them, can be a first step toward understanding differing views.

O'Dell says the virtual presentation will explore why people are so divided and offer ways to move beyond those divisions.

"The hope is that in an hour somebody will learn a few tools that they can try out in conversations with others to connect better," O'Dell said.

For NCW Libraries, the virtual presentation is a natural next step after a six-week in-person series with the Wenatchee Valley Dispute Resolution Center to identify mediation skills and communication skills to navigate disputes.

The virtual program, How Curious Conversations Can Build Bridges, will be Nov. 9, 7-8:30 p.m. on the Zoom platform. To register to go www.ncwlibraries.org, and find the program on the events calendar.

NCW Libraries has Guzmán’s book available for checkout in physical and digital formats.

In addition, each of NCW Libraries’ 30 branches also has a limited number of copies of the book available to borrow on the honor system without a library card. Once the book is read, people are asked to return it to a library to allow someone else to read it.