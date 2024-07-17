NCW Libraries Program Feature UW Black History Professor

NCW Libraries is teaming up with NCW Equity Alliance to host a virtual program called “A Space For Black History”.

It features University of Washington professor Luther Adams.

NCW Libraries Communications Manager Amanda Brack says Adams will focus on attitudes surrounding “critical race theory” and “wokeness”.

"It's an opportunity to just talk through recent efforts to limit access to information about critical race theory," said Brack. "And he poses the question, 'Are some ideas just too dangerous? How do we decide what those ideas are as a society?'"

According to a release from the library, Adams incorporates Black thought, images, poetry and local history to create an open space to ask questions about Black history and why it matters to all of us.

Brack says it fits their goal of presenting diverse experiences.

"At the library, we want to make space and create space for all kinds of history and stories and experiences," Brack said. "So, we're really excited to have him come talk."

Adams is an associate professor of ethnic, gender, and labor studies at the University of Washington, Tacoma.

His work combines the interdisciplinary study of urban, southern, labor, and religious history to understand Black culture and life.

He is following up his first book, Way Up North in Louisville: African American Migration in the Urban South, 1930-1970, with a history of African Americans’ long struggle with and against police brutality.

Anyone can register for the virtual program with Adams which is being presented on video through Zoom July 31 from 6 to 7:30PM.

“A Space For Black History” is being delivered through the nonprofit Humanities Washington.