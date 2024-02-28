Wendy says…. Wait a minute.

You know how when you say stuff and then people hear what you say and then they believe what you say and then you realize, hey, I didn't mean that?

Yesterday we did a story about Wendy's talking about dynamic pricing and AI generated digital menu boards. The keywords here are “dynamic pricing”.

Apparently, the media in general went nuts. I actually saw this story show up on the network news. This morning when I was getting ready to come to work CNBC had a story on it.

According to apnews.com.

“Companies like Uber have used dynamic pricing, or surge pricing, to moderate use by customers during the busiest days of the year, or when drivers or cars are in short supply during the day. Prices rise and fall with demand using that business model.”

I don't know about you, but my takeaway from that was if you buy a burger. During their lunchtime rush it will cost more than off-peak time.

Well, apparently, it's all a misunderstanding. According to apnews.com.

“Wendy’s will not implement surge pricing, which is the practice of raising prices when demand is highest. We didn’t use that phrase, nor do we plan to implement that practice,” the company said in an email to The Associated Press on Wednesday.”

Wendy's said that any features they test in the future “would be designed to benefit our customers and restaurant crew members.”

So that's a relief for me. I don't have to worry about the price of my Baconator going up during the lunch or dinner rush.

Wendy’s says it won't increase prices during busiest times | AP News

