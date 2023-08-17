Where people in Wenatchee Washington are moving to most?

There has been much talk about who and how many and from where people are moving to Wenatchee (the promised land) but I was wondering are people moving from Weanatchee, and if so, where are they moving to? Thanks to stacker.com we have some information for you. Let's look at the top ten places people who have moved from Wenatchee have moved to.

#10. Boise, ID



according to redfin.com "Boise has a strong sense of community, with friendly and welcoming residents. The city fosters a community spirit, and you'll often find local events, farmers markets, and neighborhood gatherings that bring people together. The community involvement and friendly atmosphere contribute to a positive living experience."

#9. Dover, DE



According to Niche.com "Dover is a great place to live, it is quiet and a good place to raise a family, but it is especially good for me as a student as it is not buzzing with nightlife and allows me to focus on my studies as a nursing student. One thing I would like to see change is the public transportation."

#8. Bellingham, WA



According to livability.com "Situated between Vancouver to the north and Seattle to the south, Bellingham, WA offers an unparalleled quality of life for its 93,000 residents. This supportive, business-friendly town is right on the water of Bellingham Bay and has a wide array of outdoor recreation opportunities, both on the water and on land."

#7. Lynchburg, VA



According to Niche.com "Lynchburg is a town in Virginia with a population of 78,973. Lynchburg is in Lynchburg City County and is one of the best places to live in Virginia. Living in Lynchburg offers residents a dense suburban feel and most residents rent their homes. In Lynchburg there are a lot of parks."

#6. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ



According to pods.com "While this sprawling city may be stereotyped as a retirement paradise, it's actually so much more. Thanks to its warm weather, great job opportunities, growing population, and strong local economy, it's a popular spot for everyone — from young professionals to families to, yes, retirees."

Google says "Chandler is a city southeast of Phoenix, in Arizona. Its many parks include Desert Breeze Park, with vintage train rides on the Desert Breeze Railroad. Veterans Oasis Park has wetlands and a Sonoran Desert landscape, plus the Solar System Walk, a scale model of the planets. Tumbleweed Park features Playtopia, a playground with themed zones. The Arizona Railway Museum exhibits antique trains."

#5. Salem, OR



According to livingcost.com "The average cost of living in Salem is $1972, which is in the top 19% of the most expensive cities in the world, ranked 1810th out of 9294 in our global list, 1680th out of 2202 in the United States, and 26th out of 29 in Oregon State."

#4. Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA



According to uphomes.com "Recognized as one of the best places to live in Washington, Spokane is an excellent tourist destination and a wonderful place to find your dream home."

#3. Kennewick-Richland, WA

According to joelane.com "Kennewick, Washington is an amazing place to live. With its beautiful landscapes, abundant outdoor activities, and vibrant community, it's no wonder why so many people have chosen to call this city home. In Kennewick, you can enjoy a variety of outdoor activities no matter the season."



Niche.com says "Richland is a town in Washington with a population of 59,718. Richland is in Benton County and is one of the best places to live in Washington. Living in Richland offers residents a dense suburban feel and most residents own their homes. In Richland there are a lot of coffee shops and parks."

#2. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA



traveloregon.com says "Like its monikers, Portland is pretty unique. It has world-renowned chefs and hundreds of food carts; art in theaters and outside on the street; the world's largest independent bookstore and highest concentration of craft breweries; a huge urban forest; and a bridge reserved for bicyclists."

According to the honestlocal.com "Is Vancouver WA a good place to live? Yes, depending on what you're looking for, Vancouver is a good place to live. The lack of state income taxes is very popular among residents and retirees as well as the access to nature."

hillsboro-oregon.gov saya "Money.com ranked Hillsboro #23 on its 2022 list of the 50 Best Place to Live. Hillsboro previously appeared on Money.com's '50 Best Places to Live' list in 2020 at #29. In September 2022, Hillsboro ranked #21 on the list of 25 safest U.S. cities for trick-or-treating by ChamberOfCommerce.org."

#1. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA

nomadsunveild.com says "Seattle is known for being the coffee capital, a home base of big technology companies, and the origin of grunge music. It is home to iconic landmarks like the Space Needle and Pike Place Market. Seattle is also famous for its lush greenery as the emerald city and the delicious food, beer, and wine on offer."

Cityoftacoma.com says "Tacoma is known for its world-renowned glass art, Tacoma's vibrant urban core is alive with culture. Find yourself surrounded by creativity and city sophistication when you eat, shop and stroll Tacoma's downtown. The friendly city inspires many to celebrate the melding of old and new."

according to bellevuewa.gov "With nearly 100 parks, Bellevue is known as "a city in a park." The city's crime rates are consistently low. Retail options abound in Bellevue, while artists from around the country enter striking new works in the Bellwether arts festival."

So, there you have it. For me personally the only reason I would move from Wenatchee would be for a job nut at this stage of my life it would have to be an incredible lifetime opportunity.

I like where I’m at, I hope you do to.