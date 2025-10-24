Washington is famous for mountains, coffee, and tech so shiny it practically blinds you—yet peek into the legal code, and you’ll find a state just as weird as its coffee orders. Here, Bigfoot is officially off-limits, hugging your passenger can get you a ticket, and placing someone under hypnosis in a store window is a no-no (seriously, what were they thinking?).

Some laws were born of genuine concern, some from old-time moral panic, and some… well, we’re just going to nod politely and move on. Here’s a sampler of the Evergreen State’s quirkiest statutes, guaranteed to make you say, “Wait… that’s a law?”

Top 20 Weirdest Washington Laws

1. Don’t Kill Bigfoot

Killing Bigfoot isn’t just bad karma—it’s illegal. Since 1969, Skamania County has made it a crime to harm Sasquatch. By 1984, it was downgraded to a misdemeanor, Squatch was declared endangered, and a Sasquatch Refuge was established. Whatcom County followed suit in 1992. Want to be known as the person who shot Bigfoot? Didn’t think so. Convicted violators can face fines up to $100,000 and prison for up to 10 years.

2. Hugging While Driving = Reckless

Hands on the wheel, not your sweetheart. Ergonomically questionable? Sure. Enforceable? Absolutely. This 1927 law still stands, so save the snuggles for the parking lot.

3. No Shoe X-Rays

In the 20th century, trying on shoes sometimes came with a side of radiation, thanks to “shoe-fitting fluoroscopes.” Today, only licensed medical professionals can legally operate X-rays—so no peeking at your foot bones while shopping.

4. Don’t Display Hypnotized Humans in Windows

Everett says dazed volunteers belong on stage, not in shopfronts. The law exists to protect passersby from the existential horror of someone mid-trance. Did this actually happen? Probably—but the thought alone is nightmare fuel.

5. Smelly People Beware

King County Metro can remove riders whose odor “unreasonably disturbs” others. That includes body odor, pets, or even a baby’s diaper disaster. Laundry day, folks—don’t skip it.

6. Racing & Carrier Pigeons Are Protected

Tagged pigeons are elite athletes. Shoot, trap, or harass one and you’re committing a Class 1 civil infraction. Respect the bird Olympics.

7. No Dancing While Drinking (Lynden)

In 1981, Lynden banned dancing in bars, warning it could lead to adultery—or worse, “guys dancing with other guys’ wives.” Today, public dances require a permit, end by 1 a.m., and minors plus boozy twirls are strictly monitored. Because apparently, you’re never too old to be chaperoned at a dance.

8. No Riding Ugly Horses

Wilbur takes equine aesthetics seriously. What counts as “ugly”? No one really knows.

9. No Laser Intimidation

Pointing a laser to scare someone? Illegal. Save it for the chalkboard—or annoying your cat.

10. Vending Machines Must Hang High

Any vending machine on a pole must be at least 12 feet off the ground. Snacks for giants only.

11. Stay Home if You Have a Cold

Technically, Washington expects you to self-quarantine your sniffles. Good advice disguised as law.

12. Don’t Sleep in Someone Else’s Outhouse

You must have permission to nap or stay overnight in another person’s outhouse. Privacy apparently trumps logic.

13. No Whaling on Sunday

Dating back to the 1800s, whale hunting on Sunday—the Lord’s day—is prohibited. A historical holdover from when terms like “harpoon” and “ambergris” were common.

14. No Lollipops in Cars

Driving with a lollipop in your mouth is banned. Distracted driving or sticky interiors? You decide.

15. No Buying Mattresses on Sundays

Historical “blue laws” restricted commerce on Sundays. Bed shopping must wait until Monday. Sleep on it.

16. No Buying Meat on Sundays

Another relic of Sunday commerce restrictions. Meatless Sundays weren’t a suggestion—they were reality.

17. Teachers, No Disguises

Teachers may not wear masks, hoods, or disguises in public, presumably to prevent confusion or fear among students. Costume parties excluded… maybe.

18. Don’t Bite Off Someone Else’s Leg

Unsurprisingly, biting off someone’s leg—or any body part—is illegal. The law makes it official.

19. No Attaching Skis to a Car

Seattle bans attaching skis to a moving vehicle. Roof racks for bikes, paddleboards, or cargo? Still a gray area.

20. No Pretending Your Parents Are Wealthy

Exaggerating or pretending your parents are rich can land you in legal trouble. Best to keep it real.

Washington: where Bigfoot is protected, hugs are a hazard, lollipops are outlawed in cars, and vending machines live in the stratosphere.