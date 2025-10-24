There's a free food distribution and health services clinic happening in Wenatchee next week.

Chelan Douglas Health District said Second Harvest is partnering with Bird's Eye Medical and the Washington State Department of Health to bring the "Care-A-Van" to families who need food or basic medical services.

There's no appointment needed for the drive-through food or health services, which include mental health, A1C testing, blood pressure and blood glucose, Body Mass Index (BMI) , Nalaxone distribution, and vision.

Services are available at no cost to everyone regardless of insurance status. Food will be handed out, and Patients will be seen, on a first-come, first-served basis.

The health screening and drive-through food distribution is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 28 at the Town Toyota Center.