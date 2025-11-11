Food insecurity for low-income families has been a problem for decades, and as much as we don't want to admit it, it is an issue in Washington state. With the discontinuation of SNAP benefits during the government shutdown, hundreds of thousands of Washington state residents would now without those benefits since November 1st.

According to seattletimes.com,

‘The disruption to SNAP, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, is already having consequences across Washington state. And that’s particularly true in rural and economically struggling counties where reliance on food assistance is highest.’

The Washington Department of Social and Health Services say there are more than 930,000 Washington state residents who would currently receive SNAP benefits. That pencils out to about 12% of Washington state's population. Now those benefits will be interrupted.

It is safe to assume that some counties in the state are more affected than others. Jefferson, Snohomish, Kitsap. King, Kittitas, and Whitman counties are least impacted. (Still over 8%.) With more rural counties like Grays Harbor, Okanogan, Ferry, and Yakima counties being most impacted. (At 20% or more)

The most impacted county in the state of Washington is Yakima County. 21.7% of Yakima County's residents rely on SNAP benefits to feed their families, and they have not had those benefits since November 1st. The saddest part of this equation is that it seems Washington, DC is still struggling to find a solution to the problem.

Yakima County's economy is largely agricultural, and that means a higher percentage of part time and low wage agricultural workers in need. Needless to say food banks are being pushed to the limit.

On a normal month, the US government spends about $8 billion on SNAP funding nationwide. Even if Washington DC were to resolve this funding issue tomorrow, it would still take time for SNAP benefits to Become available again.

The latest word

As of this morning (11/10/25) Governor Bob Ferguson says that November funding should be available on your EBT card and you should go ahead and use it.

Will Washington, DC politicians find a way to keep from tripping over themselves to solve this problem?

Unfortunately, only time will tell.

