Late Wednesday afternoon, the Wenatchee Wild showed their commitment to the future by moving up the draft board (with two major trades) to pick two of Western Canada’s top young players.

After several draft-day trades, the Wild selected Yale Hockey Academy forward Parker McMillan with the second pick and Red Deer Rebels defenseman Jevin Morrison with the fifth.

These picks are the biggest investment the Wild have made in the draft since moving to Wenatchee Valley in 2023.

For local fans, it shows the team is serious about building a strong, lasting program at Town Toyota Center.

Parker McMillan, a standout right winger from Surrey, B.C., joins the Wild after an incredible season in the CSSHL.

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Parker McMillian scored 41 goals and 50 assists in only 25 games, earning both Forward of the Year and league MVP awards.

“Parker has that blend of size, competitiveness, and hockey sense that was an absolute no-brainer for us,” -Wild director of scouting Leigh Mendelson.

McMillan’s excitement was equally evident: “I’m so grateful to be selected by this organization. Let’s Go Wild!”

With the WHL’s fifth pick, the Wild chose defenseman Jevin Morrison from Sylvan Lake, Alberta.

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Jevin Morrison led all defensemen in his league with 64 points in 24 games. He is recognized for his strong skating and smart play, making him the kind of defenseman who can control the game from the back.

Leigh Mendelson noted that Morrison has the ceiling of a "number-one defenseman," praising his ability to play hard in all three zones while providing a spark on the offensive blue line.

How did the Wild give up in return for these two top prospects?

The Wenatchee Wild were busy at the 2026 WHL Prospects Draft, making a pair of blockbuster trades.

First, the Vancouver Giants traded the second overall pick in the 2026 WHL draft to Wenatchee in exchange for the third overall pick, as well as second-round picks in 2027 & 2028, plus a first-round pick in 2030.

With that second overall pick, the Wild used it to select Parker McMillan.

Then, the Victoria Royals acquired the 28th overall selection, a 2027 first-round pick, a 2029 second-round pick, and a 2029 third-round pick from the Wild in exchange for the 5th overall selection.

With the fifth overall pick, the Wild used that to select Jevin Morrison.

What can Wild Fans expect in the coming years?

By trading up for McMillan and Morrison, the Wild have added key pieces for their future roster. Fans can look forward to cheering for these players as they take on bigger roles in the coming seasons.

The WHL Prospects Draft continues Thursday morning, and the Wild will be looking to add even more depth. For a community that has quickly embraced WHL hockey, bringing in McMillan and Morrison is a sign that there is even more to look forward to. Welcome to the team, boys.

Men's Team USA 2026 Wins Hockey Gold Over Canada! For the first time since the 1980 Miracle on Ice Men's Hockey team won the Olympic gold, and on the same day the Americans beat the Soviets on the ice at Lake Placid in 1980, Team USA wins the gold after defeating Canada in overtime. Gallery Credit: Tasha Stevens