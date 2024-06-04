Chelan County Reducing Hours At Leavenworth Brush Drop-Off Site

Chelan County is limiting the hours of its brush drop-off site in Leavenworth.

The location at Icicle and East Leavenworth Roads is typically open once a week during seasonal operations but will now be open just twice a month beginning in June.

County spokesperson, Jill FitzSimmons, says the move is being done to save money.

"We are moving to the new schedule because the facility is not breaking even, which is what we would like it to do. Rather, it's costing us money to operate in both personnel and the cost of hauling the material away."

FitzSimmons says the County made the decision after its Director of Public Works, Eric Pierson, reported traffic at the site has been slowing down.

"We made this decision after last week when we only had six customers in six hours."

The site will now be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the second and fourth Fridays of the month through October.

The cost for dropping off accepted brush, refuse, and yard waste is $25 per cubic yard, with a $25 minimum payment.

Residents who need to dispose of brush in-between the sites days of operation can do so within the Apple Maggot Quarantine Zone at Winton Manufacturing, 17400 Winton Road in Leavenworth; or outside the quarantine zone at the Dryden Transfer Station, 9073 U.S. Highway 2 in Dryden.