A Collector’s Dream: The Greater Wenatchee Halloween Toy Show

Mark your Calendar!

The 2023 Greater Wenatchee Halloween Show

Saturday October 21st, 2023

9am - 3pm

The Wenatchee Convention Center.

Admission: $5 - Free for 12 and under

Collector's, families, kids, parents, people of all ages welcome to this Halloween themed toy show!

Find those "hard to find," collectables, toys, Halloween toys from the 1930's to now, comic books, sports cards, and so much more. This is a Collector's Dream, toy show. Don't miss your opportunity to check out all the booths!

ONE DAY ONLY!

Local Vendors include:

Core Collectables

The Time Capsule

Central City Comics (Ellensburg)

Plus, many more! Around 80 Vendors in total!

I got to talk with one of the organizers of this awesome Event, Cory Clark.

Cory, what can one expect when it comes to the Greater Wenatchee Halloween Toy Show?

Cory: Well for starters, I have been collecting for years and wanted to bring a toy show to the Wenatchee Valley, so we are! We started doing shows in 2017, had one in 2018 and 2019, since the pandemic though we had sat back. But are back now and better than ever with our first ever Halloween Theme! There's going to be old and new items from the 1930's to now as well as very unique items available to purchase as well. We look forward to making this an Annual Event.

What other things will there be?

Cory: We will have prizes for kids, props to take pictures within the photo op area, a Halloween Costume Contest, and just a fun time making it a "Whole Halloween Day"

What else would you like to add?

Cory: I really want to give a special thank you to my family, my wife Heather Clark, our twins Finley and Aubrey, anytime they have an idea about this event, we make sure to incorporate it into the show, and it's been really cool to be able to do that. They support this event and help make it great!

The Greater Wenatchee Halloween Toy Show

@ The Wenatchee Convention Center

Saturday October 21st. 2023

9am - 3pm

Admission: $5 Dollars, 12 years old and younger get in for free.

Fun for the whole family and as Cory Clark puts it,

"Join Us for A Hauntingly Good Time!"

for more information click here.

