One of America’s Best Drive-In Movie Theaters is in Washington

It really hurt to see our beloved Vue-Dale Drive-In Theater go away 13 years ago. The Wenatchee Valley wasn't alone: Vue-Dale was one of six other drive-in theaters to call it quits in the past few years.

There are 5 remaining drive-ins in the state of Washington. One had the recent honor of making TripSavvy’s list of “18 Best Drive-In Movie Theaters in the US.”

The Blue Fox Drive-In theater in Oak Harbor slipped in at #18 on the list.

Blue Fox Drive-In (via Facebook)

The Blue Fox offers one screen and is open year-round. The Blue Fox Drive-in has parking for nearly 300 cars. They serve great pizza and offer alcohol in the “Backlot Tavern” NOTE: You must consume your alcohol on tavern ground and cannot bring it back to your vehicle.

1403 North Monroe Landing Road

Oak Harbor, WA 98277

Here’s what TripSavvy said about The Blue Fox on Whidbey Island:

‘The Pacific Northwest knows how to party. The theater complex, which sits amid the pastoral fields of Oak Harbor, also includes a snack bar, arcade, and go-karts. The track is a quarter of a mile long and is open for races until showtime at dusk. Be sure to grab a bag of their signature kettle corn.’ -TripSavvy

One other Pacific Northwest Drive-in also made the list: The 99W Drive-In in Newport, Oregon made it at #14 on the list. One of the big plusses of seeing a movie at the 99W is you can bring food (hint, hint…bring in your bag of Burgerville, fries, and a shake!)

Here are the four other remaining drive-in theaters in Washington

7369 Washington Highway 3

Bremerton, WA 98312

The Rodeo Drive-in, Washington’s largest drive-in theater, offers three screens. This is the drive-in theater of my youth, located between Belfair and the Bremerton airport on Highway 3.

444 Auto View Road

Colville, WA 99114

Auto-Vue is a single-screen drive-in theater. You can bring your leashed pet to Auto Vue, which shows first-run movies, every weekend from Memorial Day to Labor Day.

210 Theatre Rd

Port Townsend, WA 98368

Operated by the same family since its 1953 opening. The 150-car capacity is surrounded by large evergreen trees. Go check out a movie at the Wheel in from April to October.

182 S.E. Brewer Road

Shelton, WA 98584

The Skyline Drive-in operates a single screen. They take cash only and you can bring your dog, but not outside food. The Skyline Drive-in is open from April through September.

INFO: TripSavvy, Drive-in Movie.com

