One of America’s Best Drive-In Movie Theaters is in Washington
It really hurt to see our beloved Vue-Dale Drive-In Theater go away 13 years ago. The Wenatchee Valley wasn't alone: Vue-Dale was one of six other drive-in theaters to call it quits in the past few years.
There are 5 remaining drive-ins in the state of Washington. One had the recent honor of making TripSavvy’s list of “18 Best Drive-In Movie Theaters in the US.”
The Blue Fox Drive-In theater in Oak Harbor slipped in at #18 on the list.
The Blue Fox offers one screen and is open year-round. The Blue Fox Drive-in has parking for nearly 300 cars. They serve great pizza and offer alcohol in the “Backlot Tavern” NOTE: You must consume your alcohol on tavern ground and cannot bring it back to your vehicle.
Blue Fox Drive-in
1403 North Monroe Landing Road
Oak Harbor, WA 98277
Here’s what TripSavvy said about The Blue Fox on Whidbey Island:
‘The Pacific Northwest knows how to party. The theater complex, which sits amid the pastoral fields of Oak Harbor, also includes a snack bar, arcade, and go-karts. The track is a quarter of a mile long and is open for races until showtime at dusk. Be sure to grab a bag of their signature kettle corn.’ -TripSavvy
One other Pacific Northwest Drive-in also made the list: The 99W Drive-In in Newport, Oregon made it at #14 on the list. One of the big plusses of seeing a movie at the 99W is you can bring food (hint, hint…bring in your bag of Burgerville, fries, and a shake!)
Here are the four other remaining drive-in theaters in Washington
Rodeo Triple Drive-in
7369 Washington Highway 3
Bremerton, WA 98312
The Rodeo Drive-in, Washington’s largest drive-in theater, offers three screens. This is the drive-in theater of my youth, located between Belfair and the Bremerton airport on Highway 3.
Auto Vue Drive-in Theatre
444 Auto View Road
Colville, WA 99114
Auto-Vue is a single-screen drive-in theater. You can bring your leashed pet to Auto Vue, which shows first-run movies, every weekend from Memorial Day to Labor Day.
Wheel-in Motor Movie
210 Theatre Rd
Port Townsend, WA 98368
Operated by the same family since its 1953 opening. The 150-car capacity is surrounded by large evergreen trees. Go check out a movie at the Wheel in from April to October.
Skyline Drive-in
182 S.E. Brewer Road
Shelton, WA 98584
The Skyline Drive-in operates a single screen. They take cash only and you can bring your dog, but not outside food. The Skyline Drive-in is open from April through September.
INFO: TripSavvy, Drive-in Movie.com
