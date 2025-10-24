What is the fatality rate among mountain sports participants due to avalanches? The 10-year Average across America from 2013 to 2023 was 27 deaths per year—total deaths since 1951: 1,084 fatalities across all states.

The grim avalanche statistics tell the story

From 1951 to 2023, almost one-third of all avalanche deaths in the US occurred in Colorado (323), Alaska (173), Washington (143), and Utah (103), which together make up the four states with the most tragic outcomes.

Avalanche in the mountains via Canva Avalanche in the mountains via Canva loading...

Most avalanches occur from December through March in the Rockies and Cascades.

“Chances of survival drop precipitously every minute. According to a recent study, the survival rate for individuals completely buried in an avalanche falls to about 40 percent after 15 minutes of burial and to 25 percent after 30 minutes. About 75 percent of avalanche victims die from asphyxia or suffocation. The other 25 percent of fatalities result from trauma.” -Snow Fall, The New York Times

A traumatic day at Stevens Pass in 2012

An avalanche claimed the lives of three experienced backcountry skiers, Chris Rudolph, Jim Jack, and John Brenan, in the Tunnel Creek drainage. This happened on the backside, outside the Stevens Pass ski area, on February 19th, 2012. Another skier, Elyse Saugstad, survived by using an avalanche airbag as the snow fell around her.

“The start of an avalanche is unlike any other force of nature. A hurricane is foretold by wind and lashing waves. A tornado often is spotted before it strikes. Lightning is usually presaged by black clouds and rumbling thunder. Avalanches rarely provide such a warning. Unlike waves or wind, tremors or storms, they are usually triggered by their own victims, sometimes unaware of what has been unleashed.” -Snow Fall, The New York Times

You can take a free class that could save your life

A free event organized by Experience Powersports in Moses Lake is coming up. The owner of Experience Powersports's son was caught in an avalanche and was saved by his younger brother by taking this class.

Contact Experience Powersports for more info: 888-627-0275 or scan the QR code on the graphic below.

Experience Power Sports Experience Power Sports loading...

Colorado Residents Remember Scariest Skiing Experiences You might want to start wearing a helmet when you hit the slopes after seeing some of these scary skiing stories from Coloradans. Gallery Credit: Nate Wilde