Best And Worst Human Foods For Dogs

Pet owners usually keep their dogs fed with great options for wet and dry foods.

What human food is okay?

Some of the food below - might contain a secondary toxic ingredient.

What’s good for dogs

Cooked White Rice

Like with humans, rice contains carbs - For energetic activity. This human food can help your dog’s upset stomach.

For them prepare it bland.

IMPORTANT NOTE: Make sure to not mix this up with brown rice - which causes their blood sugar to rise.

Bite-sized carrots

Cyber Pet cites carrots as being packed with vitamins, fiber, antioxidants, and more. Keep the carrots bite-sized - so they won’t choke.

Eggs

Eggs should never be served raw (salmonella risk.) Don’t mix in milk or butter - since most dogs are lactose intolerant.

Shrimp

Moderation is key. NOTE: It’s best to steam them thoroughly. Be sure to remove the shell to prevent choking. AVOID cooking them in oils or butter because that provides unnecessary fats.

Turkey

Turkey is fine for dogs to eat. But note: Cook the turkey plain - without butter, salt, pepper, herbs, or spices because it can upset the digestive system and damage the pancreas. Check for bones.

Broccoli

They can eat it - raw and cooked.

IMPORTANT NOTES: Make sure it's cooked plain without oils or seasonings and cut into small pieces to avoid choking. Also, the florets of the broccoli contain isothiocyanates, which can cause digestive issues in large amounts.

Overweight? Serve Blueberries

Blueberries are low in sugar because they are almost all water. Since they are bite-sized they can be used as a great treat.

Salmon

Make sure it’s cooked without any seasonings, extra oils, lemon, or butter. It's also important for owners to remove any of the little bones. NOTE: Dogs who eat raw salmon may be at risk of parasites.

Cheese

It is one of the few dairy products dogs can eat in moderation.

Here’s what’s questionable

Peanut Butter

Veterinarians recommend feeding them in moderation. Vets recommend plain, unsalted peanut butter.

Here’s what human food is bad for your dog

Chocolate

Most of us know that Chocolate isn’t good for dogs.

But why?

Cyber Pet says it contains theobromine and caffeine. Dogs are unable to metabolize those chemicals and will experience dire symptoms if they do.

The varieties that do even more damage are chocolate containing cocoa powder and unsweetened baker's chocolate because they are more concentrated.

No Avocado’s

Because it contains a fungicidal toxin called persin.

Persin is all over the different parts of the avocado and can cause vomiting, blockage in the heart, and even end their lives.

Ice Cream

Many dogs are lactose intolerant. Ice cream is also filled with sugar or sweetener, which is extremely toxic for dogs.

Grapes And Raisins

These are very toxic to dogs can cause kidney failure and can be fatal.

No Onions

Whether they are raw or cooked they can do horrible things to their bodies such as causing their red blood cells to rupture - which results in cutting off their oxygen flow preventing them from breathing.

Lemons and Limes

The skins on both contain a substance called psoralen - which could be fatal.

Steer Clear Of Macadamia Nuts

Even a small serving could kill your dog.

No Cinnamon

Potentially causes skin and digestive irritation and hurts the inside of their mouths.

Garlic. Good for you - not for your dog

Garlic contains thiosulfate that causes damage to their red blood cells.

Caffeine

For dogs, caffeine contains the toxic substance theobromine which causes vomiting, elevated heart rate, increased blood pressure, abnormal heart rhythms, tremors, hyperthermia, seizures, and collapse.

