I recently saw a rundown of the best burger joints in all 39 counties in Washington state. The method for choosing the top burger spot was based on positive Yelp reviews. I was initially surprised to find out who was number one in Chelan County. That was until I chatted with Uncle Dave from the Quake, who swears by the number-one-rated burger place listed below. We'll give you the list of top burger places in each Washington county, but first, here are the six top-rated burger joints across all of Chelan County.

6 - Club Crow 108 1/2 Cottage Ave Cashmere

'The perfect Tavern. If you're looking for a classic Tavern this is your spot! Lots of character, and characters. Great service. The food was amazing. Best burger I've had in years. We missed breakfast, it ends at 11. But I wasn't upset because I got an incredible burger. '-Kari S.

5 - Lakeside Tavern 2037 W Woodin Ave Chelan

'Chef Justin has an amazing menu and great food that you can't get anywhere else in the Chelan Valley! Best burgers in town, and the Mac and Cheese is amazing (I order mine with steelhead or prawns). The bartender Austin makes great cocktails and mocktails.' -Latreece R.

4 - Even Keel Roadhouse 90 Lee Pl Chelan

'Regan & Theresa were awesome... so chill, welcoming, great food and drink... perfect night! One of the best burgers (messy AF... and that's the sign of a great burger!) and nachos too!.' -Andrew C

3 - Mission Burgers & Chicken 900 S Wenatchee Ave Wenatchee

'If I could give 6 stars, I would. Life is too short to settle for an ordinary burger. The OG was scrumptious! You can tell that the buns are fresh. Those bomber pickles were incredible! The Truffle Shuffle fries were next-level! Best fries I've ever had! Friendly service! Definitelyreturning! I'm ditching the other burger places. This is my new go-to burger place!'- Keri M.

2 - BJ’s Entiat 14579 Highway 97 Alt Entiat (BJ'S GAS STATION)

Compared to anywhere, they have very good food. It becomes amazingly good food when considering it's coming from a gas station! Everything is cooked to order, so it takes some time, but that's what makes it great. Some tips: Avoid the lunchtime "rush" (which we got caught in the middle of). Grab your burger and find a spot to park along the highway overlooking the river. Call ahead if you know what you want. -Marcus M.

1 - Aztec Burgers & More 300 Stevens St Wenatchee

Stopped in on our way through the town, and we're so glad we did! I had the Al Pastor Burger and he got the Birria Burger. ...the portions are so generous! The Al Pastor is perfection, and the grilled onion and pineapple on the burger were a perfect complement. The price was just right for the amount of food and flavor. The service was kind and attentive, the dining room clean...If we lived closer I bet we'd become regulars, cause I'd like to try everything on the menu! -Merry Y.

