Evacuations Shift For Lower Sugarloaf Fire Ahead Of Red Flag Warning

A Red Flag Warning issued for North Central Washington today (Thursday, Sept. 25) has impacted evacuation levels attached to the Lower Sugarloaf Fire.

The blaze was touched off by a lighting strike on Aug. 31 about 12 miles west of Levenworth on the Wenatchee River Ranger District of the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest, and has now grown to over 31,000 acres with 27% containment.

The blaze has already prompted Level 3 "Leave Now!" evacuation notices for some homes on Entiat River Road, which have now been extended to include those residences from Roaring Creek Road to the intersection of Crum Canyon Road.

Officials with Chelan County Emergency Management say the Level 3 is only in effect for homes on the west side of Entiat River Road, while Level 2 "Be Ready" notices are in place for homes on the west side of the roadway from Mills Canyon Road to just past Mad River Road.

Although this change means that all of Entiat River Road is now open, officials are still asking only those who live in the area to travel the roadway as absolutely required, while all others should avoid the area.

In addition, all evacuation notices which had been in place along the fire's western edges near Plain and the Chumstick vicinity have been reduced to Level 1 Fire Advisories ("Stay Alert").