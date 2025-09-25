The public will likely be asked to approve a funding mechanism for a new and expanded regional emergency dispatch center in February of 2026

The RiverCom Board has approved a resolution proposal asking for a sales tax increase of one-tenth of one percent, which amounts to one penny on a $10 purchase.

Voters in Chelan and Douglas county will consider the ballot issue on February 10, 2026

RiverCom recently applied for a grant to fund a facility expansion but did not receive the $13 million through Senator Maria Cantwell's office.

A proposed new RiverCom facility has been granted a green light from the state's Project Review Committee, allowing RiverCom to draft plans while the agency secures funding.

RiverCom is the regional 911 emergency dispatch center for the two-county area and is facing the challenge to improve emergency services for the public. The agency handles all 911 calls for emergencies and dispatch for all law enforcement, fire, and EMS agencies in the two-county area.

RiverCom serves as the backup 911 center for neighboring counties in the event their 911 lines go down.

Executive Director Doug Jones said in a news release that local population growth and increases in tourism are adding to demand on the 911 system.

The emergency dispatch system is strained because of aging infrastructure, dated technology, and physical space on the third floor of the Wenatchee Police Department headquarters. The location was identified as “stressed beyond capacity” in a 2019 planning study and no longer suitable for growth.

RiverCom leases space from the police department, but the Wenatchee Police Department is expanding their space requirements in the building, and the lease will expire.

“We're at a critical point,” said RiverCom Executive Director Doug Jones. “The professionals who answer 911 calls are the first voice people hear in an emergency. They are the first first responders, and they partner with other agencies in the field. They require resources to serve our communities effectively.”

The RiverCom board favored a sales tax increase since many 911 calls come from visitors, second homeowners, or travelers, and a sales-tax increase spreads the burden to everyone who may use the 911 emergency system

Jones says the additional revenue would allow RiverCom to expand into a larger facility with adequate space for dispatchers, training, and technology systems and equipment.

Funding would help build new radio towers to eliminate “dead zones” in areas such as Blewett Pass, sections of Highway 2, Lake Wenatchee, and parts of Douglas County. Radio system upgrades would help improve communication for first responders during an emergency, and the agency would be able to invest in next-generation 911 technology and cybersecurity upgrades.

If voters approve the measure, RiverCom would be able to eliminate $1.5 million in annual user fees currently paid by member agencies like the Wenatchee Police Department or the Chelan and Douglas County Sheriff's Department, freeing up that funding to remain with police, fire, and EMS agencies.

RiverCom is planning community meetings in January 2026 to provide more information. The agency’s website is also a source for more information; visit rivercom911.org/sales-tax-proposal or call 509-668-3125.